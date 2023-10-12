Anonymous takes: MLS technical staffers on 2023’s 22 Under 22

“I’ve always liked Alan Velasco. Even back when he was at Independiente, we followed him closely. He’s got an eye for the pass, he can score a goal. He’s got great work rate and he plays both sides of the ball. I think one downside to him, especially when you look at maybe going to Europe, he might be a little bit on the small side in terms of being able to handle the top-five leagues. He’s got all the other stuff for sure and he can play in Europe, but I’m just not sure it would be at one of the top clubs.”

“He's a player we looked at in the past and I think a lot of MLS clubs were following; he was a big name coming out of Argentina. He plays with confidence, he's direct, he's willing to take players on. He can go both ways, which for a defender is very difficult to defend against when you've got a defender running at you with confidence, with pace and can change direction. That makes him unpredictable. He came in and hit the ground running last year with goals, assists, and a lot in the attack. He's got a tricky element too to beat players, so he's a real attacking threat in this league. He's definitely one to watch for the future.”

“Alan is a high-level player, with a great personality and has shown what he is capable of doing at such a young age. If he can keep having consistent performances, I’m sure he will soon be having a lot more interest from European clubs.”

“Good young player with a balance of vision, final-ball ability and an eye for goal. While not the paciest, he is improving his ability to get defenders off-balanced and is shifty with the ball. I question the ability to truly impact at the highest level as he may struggle to fit into a system, and his physical profile would be in question.”