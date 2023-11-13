FC Cincinnati's Matt Miazga named 2023 MLS Defender of the Year

Matt Miazga's 2023 season is one for the history books, as FC Cincinnati's center back has been named MLS Defender of the Year.
In his first full season back in MLS after nearly a decade in Europe, the 28-year-old anchored the league's fifth-best defense (39 goals against) as the Orange & Blue clinched the Supporters' Shield with a 20W-5L-9D record (69 points).
Miazga, a New York Red Bulls homegrown product with ample USMNT experience, joined Cincinnati from English Premier League side Chelsea FC in August 2022, helping solidify the club's turnaround from perennial Wooden Spoon contender to MLS Cup presented by Audi candidate.
In 2023, some key accomplishments for Miazga include:
- Played for the MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
- With Miazga on the field, Cincinnati allowed just 28 goals (1.03 goals per game) in 2023.
- Started in 10 clean sheets, tied for fourth-most among outfield players in the league.
- Was named to Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7.
- Cincinnati have lost just four games Miazga has appeared in since his arrival, going 21W-4L-12D in those matches.
The Defender of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players.
Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with Miazga topping fellow finalists Tim Parker (St. Louis CITY SC) and Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Seattle Sounders FC).
Players
Clubs
Media
TOTAL
1. Matt Miazga (CIN)
16.56%
26.83%
32.95%
25.45%
2. Tim Parker (STL)
19.11%
2.44%
9.83%
10.46%
3. Yeimar Gómez Andrade (SEA)
3.82%
7.32%
16.76%
9.30%
Defender of the Year winners
- 2023: Matt Miazga - FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Jakob Glesnes - Philadelphia Union
- 2021: Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
- 2020: Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
- 2019: Ike Opara - Minnesota United FC
- 2018: Aaron Long - New York Red Bulls
- 2017: Ike Opara - Sporting Kansas City
- 2016: Matt Hedges - FC Dallas
- 2015: Laurent Ciman - Montréal Impact
- 2014: Chad Marshall - Seattle Sounders FC
- 2013: Jose Goncalves - New England Revolution
- 2012: Matt Besler - Sporting Kansas City
- 2011: Omar Gonzalez - LA Galaxy
- 2010: Jamison Olave - Real Salt Lake
- 2009: Chad Marshall - Columbus Crew
- 2008: Chad Marshall - Columbus Crew
- 2007: Michael Parkhurst - New England Revolution
- 2006: Bobby Boswell - D.C. United
- 2005: Jimmy Conrad - Kansas City Wizards
- 2004: Robin Fraser - Columbus Crew
- 2003: Carlos Bocanegra - Chicago Fire FC
- 2002: Carlos Bocanegra - Chicago Fire FC
- 2001: Jeff Agoos - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2000: Peter Vermes - Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Robin Fraser - LA Galaxy
- 1998: Lubos Kubik - Chicago Fire FC
- 1997: Eddie Pope - D.C. United
- 1996: John Doyle - San Jose Clash