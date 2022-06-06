USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League match

The friendly portion of the US men's national team's June international window is over after facing two World Cup-bound countries.
Now, following a comfortable 3-0 win over Morocco and a cagey 0-0 draw against Uruguay, the Yanks turn their attention to a pair of 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League A fixtures (Group D).
First up is Grenada on Friday night from Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium, followed by a trip to El Salvador on June 14.
Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s meeting with the Spice Boys, which starts the USMNT's journey toward defending their Nations League title and qualifying for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.
How to watch and stream
- ESPN+, UniMas, TUDN
When
- Friday, June 10 | 10 pm ET
Where
- Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
In the USMNT's second friendly against a fellow World Cup participant, Gregg Berhalter's side battled Uruguay to a 0-0 draw at Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.
The match featured two missed chances for FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira, while Uruguay’s best look came after halftime when Mathías Olivera had a point-blank shot denied by Sean Johnson.
Is there some genuine goalkeeper competition brewing? The NYCFC star made his case to be considered for the No. 1 job, joining Manchester City’s Zack Steffen and Arsenal-bound Matt Turner.
There will be plenty of intrigue around Berhalter's squad selection against Grenada, with the USMNT heavily favored either way. It's their third of six matches before Qatar 2022, meaning opportunities for players to impress are fading.
This serves as a de-facto send-off for the USMNT, as it's their last contest on home soil before Group B play begins in November. September's two friendlies will reportedly be conducted in Europe against to-be-announced Asian foes heading to the World Cup.
Grenada opened Nations League A play Saturday with a 3-1 defeat at El Salvador.
After conceding inside of two minutes on the first of two goals by Nelson Bonilla, manager Michael Findlay’s squad leveled through a 4th-minute goal by Alexander McQueen, a fullback for Indy Eleven in the USL Championship.
But Bonilla put the hosts in front just before halftime and an own goal by Charleston Battery (USL Championship) midfielder AJ Paterson in the 55th minute put the match away.
The Spice Boys have struggled, going winless over the last two calendar years, including a 3-0 defeat by Charlotte FC in the MLS preseason. Grenada, currently ranked 170th in the latest FIFA rankings, are comprised of players who largely compete in lower divisions across the United States and England.
Jamal Charles, who competes for Honduran side Real Sociedad, is the squad’s leading scorer with 14 goals in 28 matches.
Grenada's made three Gold Cups, though never finished outside of the group stage in trips for the 2009, 2011 and 2021 editions.