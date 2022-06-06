USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League match

The friendly portion of the US men's national team 's June international window is over after facing two World Cup -bound countries.

Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s meeting with the Spice Boys, which starts the USMNT's journey toward defending their Nations League title and qualifying for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup .

First up is Grenada on Friday night from Austin FC ’s Q2 Stadium, followed by a trip to El Salvador on June 14.

In the USMNT's second friendly against a fellow World Cup participant, Gregg Berhalter's side battled Uruguay to a 0-0 draw at Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.

The match featured two missed chances for FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira, while Uruguay’s best look came after halftime when Mathías Olivera had a point-blank shot denied by Sean Johnson.

Is there some genuine goalkeeper competition brewing? The NYCFC star made his case to be considered for the No. 1 job, joining Manchester City’s Zack Steffen and Arsenal-bound Matt Turner.

There will be plenty of intrigue around Berhalter's squad selection against Grenada, with the USMNT heavily favored either way. It's their third of six matches before Qatar 2022, meaning opportunities for players to impress are fading.