NYCFC's Sean Johnson stakes claim for USMNT GK job with clean sheet vs. Uruguay

Amid all the analysis and debate of the US men’s national team ’s goalkeeping situation – all the fretting over Matt Turner ’s impending move to Arsenal, Zack Steffen’s errors at Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, Ethan Horvath’s ups and downs with Nottingham Forest, and the very real possibility of the program’s top three ‘keepers riding the bench in the English Premier League as the months count down towards the 2022 World Cup – one noteworthy name has rarely been uttered:

Despite being the oldest and most experienced member of the USMNT’s GK corps, despite backstopping New York City FC ’s 2021 MLS Cup title run, despite playing for a club with a similar game model to Gregg Berhalter’s, despite getting regular call-ups during their Concacaf Octagonal qualifying campaign, it appears the Georgia native just hasn’t been treated as a serious contender for the starting job by fans, pundits or the coaching staff.

“I’ve been waiting some time for this opportunity,” said Johnson. “But I did the best job I could to prepare every single week at my club and then coming in, the transition was easy. The guys in front of me made the job a lot easier today, so I was happy to contribute to the performance and yeah, we’ll always take a clean sheet.”

With Turner minding the nets vs. Morocco on Wednesday and Steffen not in the current squad due to family issues, the NYCFC mainstay nosed ahead of Horvath, who arrived to camp late due to Forest's promotion playoff triumph last Sunday, to earn the nod vs. La Celeste. He can feel secure in the knowledge that he seized the chance.

“It’s great to get the opportunity and to take advantage of it. A clean sheet’s always nice,” Johnson told MLSsoccer.com after the match. “But ultimately, against a good opponent that's going to be competing in a World Cup in Uruguay, I couldn't ask for a better opportunity to step out and perform.”

Handed his first USMNT start in more than two years, “SeanJohn” was the man of the match in the Yanks’ 0-0 friendly draw with an impressive Uruguay side at Children’s Mercy Park, making three saves – the best a jaw-dropping denial of Mathias Olivera at point-blank range – and completing 85% of his passes.

18 - The @USMNT has kept a clean sheet in 18 of its last 24 home matches dating back to October 2019, allowing 7 total goals in that time. Charmed. pic.twitter.com/s421TSpLuS

While both teams can claim to be disappointed not to win, Uruguay’s attack posed real problems for their hosts, especially in the early going, when the USMNT back line found itself under waves of pressure. The South Americans probed the US left in particular, testing inexperienced left back Joe Scally and sending several dangerous deliveries into Johnson’s penalty box.

“Yeah, it's a quality opponent. I think they were dynamic in the way they possessed the ball and built up, so we had to adjust on the fly and really look at how we were getting pressure on the ball, also how we were shifting as a team,” explained Johnson.

“We had a few chances, a few good chances, half-chances. So that's how games are against quality opponents; there's not much in them. There's quality on both sides of the pitch. So obviously just doing anything I could to help my team on the day, being there when I was called upon.”