Jesus Ferreira responds to World Cup pressure with 4-goal outburst for USMNT

“Any time a player is under pressure, you look for how they respond. And that's the important thing. And no matter what the level of the opponent is, the player still has to perform,” said the coach of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader. “Jesus, I sensed he was under pressure. I talked to him this afternoon, and I told him that we don't judge him just based on goals.

“I've said that to you all along, he does a lot of other stuff that really helps this group be successful. And so I just said, 'Go out there and relax and play your game.' And he had four goals, and it's great for him, I'm happy for him. And those goals matter, and the finishes that he had were excellent. Against any opponent, you look for the quality of the strikes, and where he's putting the ball, the placement of the ball, and he had some good goals today.”