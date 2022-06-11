USMNT Player Ratings: Arriola, Ferreira spearhead Nations League victory over Grenada 

AUSTIN, Texas – The US men’s national team played their final home match before the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Friday evening, beating Grenada by a 5-0 scoreline at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium to kickstart their Concacaf Nations League title defense.

A four-goal showing from FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira stole the headlines, but there’s far more for manager Gregg Berhalter and his staff to digest beyond the No. 9 battle.

Here’s how the participants fared on a sweltering night in Texas, which followed two prior friendlies – a 3-0 win over Morocco and a 0-0 draw against Uruguay, two fellow World Cup-bound nations – earlier this June international window.

6.0
NE_Matt_Turner_HEA
Matt Turner
Goalkeeper · USA

Turner pitched a shutout in this very stadium nearly a year ago in a Gold Cup semifinal against a tenacious Qatar team. Against Grenada, Turner simply didn't have anything to do, not facing a single shot on goal the entirety of the match. Still, a clean sheet is a clean sheet.

6.5
Antonee-Robinsonpng
Jedi Robinson
Defender · USA

Robinson had some flashy runs and drew at least one foul that put the US in an advantageous place. The Fulham left back contributed overall to what limited defensive effort was required.

6.5
RBNY_Aaron_Long_HEA
Aaron Long
Defender · USA

Long was serviceable when tested in defense. The New York Red Bulls center back had one scary moment on the other end, getting clotheslined by Grenada goalkeeper Jason Belfon in a first-half attempt on goal.

6.5
Cameron Carter-Vickers USMNT
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Defender · USA

Like Long, CCV didn't have much to do, but contributed to the defensive effort throughout his full shift, and had a late, impressive tackle to show maybe he's a good option as a last man back. Earlier in the day, he secured a $12 million transfer from Tottenham to Celtic.

6.5
reggie-cannon
Reggie Cannon
Defender · USA

Cannon accounted well for himself in the match, though neither fullback figured into the offense as much as they might have desired.

7.0
LAFC_Kellyn_Acosta_HEA
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

Acosta represented the Texas contingent well, getting an assist and showing the versatility that'll make it hard to leave him off the World Cup squad. The LAFC midfielder brings industrious and connective qualities to the USMNT.

6.5
weston
Weston McKennie
Midfielder · USA

McKennie got in a decent, one-half shift, but didn't notch the level of impact he customarily makes – particularly against this caliber of opponent. The Juventus midfielder doesn't appear back at 100% following his broken foot.

8.0
Luca de la Torre
Luca de la Torre
Midfielder · USA

De la Torre showed his capabilities with some impressive first-half runs through green shirts, and got arguably the deftest assist of the night on Arriola's goal.

8.0
DAL_Paul_Arriola_HEA-1
Paul Arriola
Midfielder · USA

Arriola kept the goal-a-match pace he rode through May, leading him to be named MLS's Player of the Month. The FC Dallas attacker was threatening early, making multiple runs from his right wing position, and sprung Ferreira for the opener.

9.0
DAL_Jesus_Ferreira_HEA
Jesús Ferreira
Forward · USA

Early on, Ferreria had some hard luck and missed opportunities, but once he got it clicking with a 43rd-minute goal that showed good composure, he exploded for a second-half hat-trick and provided a reassuring performance in a position of dire need (No. 9).

6.0
SEA_Jordan_Morris_HEA
Jordan Morris
Forward · USA

Morris put himself in some good positions early in the match but mishit at least one early header opportunity and didn't make the impact he's found at junctures in his US career.

7.5
Gregg Berhalter
Manager

Berhalter made generally solid lineup choices to start and followed that with sensible substitutions, allowing the US to cruise to an expected result. (And, as a bonus that's becoming increasingly fun for fans, he got in some great behind-the-back bounce passes as well.)

Substitutes

7.0
NSH_Zimmerman_Walker_HEA
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · USA

Even in his limited time on the field, spelling Long at the half, Zimmerman showed why he's far and away the best US defender, thwarting what few attempts at offense the Spice Boys tried to mount.

6.0
Malik Tillman USMNT
Malik Tillman
Midfielder · USA

Tillman had a few flashes in his time on the field, showing why the Bayern Munich youngster is so highly regarded. It was just his second cap since filing a one-time change of association from Germany.

6.0
ATL_Geroge_Bello_HEA
George Bello
Defender · USA

Bello had a routine sub outing defending against a team that wasn't consistently getting forward. The Atlanta United product picked moments to range ahead.

6.0
SEA_Cristian_Roldan_HEA
Cristian Roldan
Midfielder · USA

Roldan brought his typical calm as a late-match sub, but came in at a point where the match was decidedly under control. The Sounders standout featured at right wing, an area he's thrived at in MLS.

7.0
Brenden-Aaronson
Brenden Aaronson
Forward · USA

Aaronson got an abbreviated run-out out wide, assisting on Ferreira's final goal. The newfound Leeds United signing also had a special play in which he posterized a Grenada defender en route to a tight-angled lob shot that nearly found the mark.

