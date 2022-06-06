Concacaf Nations League: How to watch, when it's played & more

The second edition of the Concacaf Nations League is here, with the United States entering the 2022-23 tournament as defending champions after beating Mexico in June 2021 for the inaugural title.

But what exactly is the Nations League? How does it fit into World Cup preparations for Concacaf teams heading to Qatar 2022 this November and December? And what’s at stake across the region as games unfold?

The COVID-19 pandemic altered the timeline for the 2019-20 tournament, which was capped by the USMNT earning a dramatic 3-2 win over arch-rivals Mexico, as highlighted by Christian Pulisic’s extra-time penalty kick and goalkeeper Ethan Horvath's save from the spot. That match was held at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver after teams navigated group stage play.

Established in 2018, the tournament features 41 member associations from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Group stage matches, aside from those with the USMNT, can be found on Paramount+. Select games can also be found on TUDN. Canada's matches are streamed on OneSoccer, too.

The 2022-23 Nations League draw was held April 4, with all 41 participants divided into three leagues based on the results of the 2019 CNL group stage (this includes a promotion and relegation system between leagues).

Concacaf Nations League begins today! Here are the new Leagues for #CNL 2022/23 📈 What are your predictions for this year? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4QA0GrHyFN

When do teams play?

Group stage play (with home and away round-robin matches) is set for June 2022 and March 2023 before the finals are held in June 2023. The finals will be contested between the four League A group winners.

What’s at stake?

Aside from a regional trophy and possible advancement up the Leagues, the 2022-23 group stage will serve as qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup. Following round-robin group stage play, the League A group winners and runners-up (eight teams) and the League B group winners (four teams) will guarantee a spot in next year’s Gold Cup.