Concacaf Nations League: How to watch, when it's played & more

The second edition of the Concacaf Nations League is here, with the United States entering the 2022-23 tournament as defending champions after beating Mexico in June 2021 for the inaugural title.
But what exactly is the Nations League? How does it fit into World Cup preparations for Concacaf teams heading to Qatar 2022 this November and December? And what’s at stake across the region as games unfold?
Let’s answer all those questions and more.
How to watch?
Group stage matches, aside from those with the USMNT, can be found on Paramount+. Select games can also be found on TUDN. Canada's matches are streamed on OneSoccer, too.
What’s the background?
Established in 2018, the tournament features 41 member associations from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the timeline for the 2019-20 tournament, which was capped by the USMNT earning a dramatic 3-2 win over arch-rivals Mexico, as highlighted by Christian Pulisic’s extra-time penalty kick and goalkeeper Ethan Horvath's save from the spot. That match was held at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver after teams navigated group stage play.
How are opponents decided?
The 2022-23 Nations League draw was held April 4, with all 41 participants divided into three leagues based on the results of the 2019 CNL group stage (this includes a promotion and relegation system between leagues).
League A
- Group A: Mexico, Jamaica, Suriname
- Group B: Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique
- Group C: Canada, Honduras, Curaçao
- Group D: United States, El Salvador, Grenada
League B
- Group A: Cuba, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados
- Group B: Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana, Montserrat
- Group C: Trinidad & Tobago, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas
- Group D: Guatemala, French Guiana, Dominican Republic, Belize
League C
- Group A: Bonaire, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten
- Group B: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, Saint Martin
- Group C: Saint Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla
- Group D: Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands
When do teams play?
Group stage play (with home and away round-robin matches) is set for June 2022 and March 2023 before the finals are held in June 2023. The finals will be contested between the four League A group winners.
What’s at stake?
Aside from a regional trophy and possible advancement up the Leagues, the 2022-23 group stage will serve as qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup. Following round-robin group stage play, the League A group winners and runners-up (eight teams) and the League B group winners (four teams) will guarantee a spot in next year’s Gold Cup.
Furthermore, 12 other teams will look to qualify for the tournament via the Gold Cup Prelims. The Prelims will include the participation of the League A third-place finishers (four teams), the League B second-place finishers (four teams) and the League C group winners (four teams).
How does it impact World Cup prep?
As the USMNT have learned this June window, only two of their four matches could be devoted to friendlies against fellow World Cup-bound nations. That gave head coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad matches against Morocco (3-0 win) and Uruguay (0-0 draw), with Nations League matches vs. Grenada and El Salvador to follow.
A similar dynamic befell Mexico, who lined up friendlies against Uruguay (3-0 loss) and Ecuador (0-0 draw) before Nations League tests against Suriname and Jamaica. Canada’s situation is different amid player-led protests, with canceled friendlies vs. Iran and then Panama building toward Nations League opportunities against Honduras and Curaçao.
The competitive disparity is evident, but regional requirements are in place as Qatar 2022 further approaches. World Cup-qualified countries are also lining up September window friendlies before final rosters are determined and camps begin.