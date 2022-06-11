Recap: USMNT 5, Grenada 0

The US men's national team began their Concacaf Nations League title defense with a 5-0 victory Friday evening over Grenada at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium, led by five combined goals from the FC Dallas duo of Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola.
Looking to stake his claim as Gregg Berhalter's starting No. 9 for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Ferreira erupted for four goals between the 43rd and 78th minutes. Arriola added the other tally for the US in the 62nd minute.
After dominating play but struggling to finish their chances for most of the first half, Ferreira finally found the breakthrough for the US just before halftime, collecting a deflected cross from Arriola and depositing his ensuing attempt at the far post.
The FCD homegrown then scored his second and third goals of the evening in a two-minute span shortly after the second-half restart, starting with a 54th-minute breakaway finish that was set up by a through ball from Arriola. He found his hat trick in the 56th minute, scorching home a clinical strike off a clever corner-kick feed from LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta.
The US struck twice more before it was over, first via Arriola, who finished off a 62nd-minute counter-attack with a tight-angled strike assisted by a pinpoint ball from Luca de la Torre. Ferreira rounded it off, striking for his fourth of the night with a 78th-minute finish that sealed the 5-0 scoreline.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It took a while for them to get going, but it was ultimately a comfortable result for the Yanks to open Group D play as they continue World Cup preparations. Ferreira's four-goal outburst is the big story and provided a cathartic performance for the FC Dallas striker, who has been snake-bit in front of goal during his recent international appearances.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This 56th-minute strike from Ferreira was the prettiest highlight of the five, and it came off a set piece, which was an issue for the US at times during World Cup Qualifying.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It'd be hard to give it to anyone other than the player who scored four goals, which puts Ferreira in some rare historical company as just the fifth player in USMNT history to manage the feat. He's the first since Landon Donovan in 2003.
Next Up
- USA: Tuesday, June 14 at El Salvador | 10 pm ET (FS1, Univision, TUDN) | Concacaf Nations League Group Stage
- GRE: TBA