Recap: USMNT 5, Grenada 0

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

The US men's national team began their Concacaf Nations League title defense with a 5-0 victory Friday evening over Grenada at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium, led by five combined goals from the FC Dallas duo of Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola.

Looking to stake his claim as Gregg Berhalter's starting No. 9 for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Ferreira erupted for four goals between the 43rd and 78th minutes. Arriola added the other tally for the US in the 62nd minute.

After dominating play but struggling to finish their chances for most of the first half, Ferreira finally found the breakthrough for the US just before halftime, collecting a deflected cross from Arriola and depositing his ensuing attempt at the far post.

The FCD homegrown then scored his second and third goals of the evening in a two-minute span shortly after the second-half restart, starting with a 54th-minute breakaway finish that was set up by a through ball from Arriola. He found his hat trick in the 56th minute, scorching home a clinical strike off a clever corner-kick feed from LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta.

The US struck twice more before it was over, first via Arriola, who finished off a 62nd-minute counter-attack with a tight-angled strike assisted by a pinpoint ball from Luca de la Torre. Ferreira rounded it off, striking for his fourth of the night with a 78th-minute finish that sealed the 5-0 scoreline.

Goals

  • 43' - USA - Jesus Ferreira | WATCH
  • 54' - USA - Jesus Ferreira | WATCH
  • 56' - USA - Jesus Ferreira | WATCH
  • 62' - USA - Paul Arriola | WATCH
  • 78' - USA - Jesus Ferreira | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It took a while for them to get going, but it was ultimately a comfortable result for the Yanks to open Group D play as they continue World Cup preparations. Ferreira's four-goal outburst is the big story and provided a cathartic performance for the FC Dallas striker, who has been snake-bit in front of goal during his recent international appearances.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This 56th-minute strike from Ferreira was the prettiest highlight of the five, and it came off a set piece, which was an issue for the US at times during World Cup Qualifying.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: It'd be hard to give it to anyone other than the player who scored four goals, which puts Ferreira in some rare historical company as just the fifth player in USMNT history to manage the feat. He's the first since Landon Donovan in 2003.

Next Up

  • USA: Tuesday, June 14 at El Salvador | 10 pm ET (FS1, Univision, TUDN) | Concacaf Nations League Group Stage
  • GRE: TBA
Concacaf Nations League US Men's National Team Grenada

Related Stories

USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League match
USMNT in evaluation mode as June window enters Nations League portion
Jesus Ferreira, USMNT hunt for finishing touch: “The final product will come”
More News
More News
Recap: USMNT 5, Grenada 0
Concacaf Nations League

Recap: USMNT 5, Grenada 0
USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League match
Concacaf Nations League

USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League match
Canada roster for 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship features eight from MLS clubs

Canada roster for 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship features eight from MLS clubs
USMNT in evaluation mode as June window enters Nations League portion
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT in evaluation mode as June window enters Nations League portion
MLS Fantasy 101: A beginner's guide 
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy 101: A beginner's guide 
Bruce Arena addresses New England's roster plans after Adam Buksa transfer

Bruce Arena addresses New England's roster plans after Adam Buksa transfer
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: US Men's National Team vs. Grenada | June 10, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: US Men's National Team vs. Grenada | June 10, 2022
GOAL: Jesús Ferreira, USA - 78th minute
0:42

GOAL: Jesús Ferreira, USA - 78th minute
WATCH: Jesús Ferreira nets four goals for USMNT vs. Grenada
3:18

WATCH: Jesús Ferreira nets four goals for USMNT vs. Grenada
GOAL: Paul Arriola, USA - 62nd minute
0:55

GOAL: Paul Arriola, USA - 62nd minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10