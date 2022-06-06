Report: USMNT to play 2 Asian powers in Europe during September international window

His sources indicate that sites in Germany and Spain are being considered for hosting these matches.

It’s not official yet, but the Yanks are in “quite advanced” talks with Japan and Saudi Arabia to meet for friendlies in Europe during the September international window (set for 19-27 Sept.), posted Nohra in a tweet after the USMNT’s 0-0 draw with Uruguay at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The US men’s national team are on course to round out their preparations for the 2022 World Cup with September friendlies vs. two of the Asian confederation’s top sides, according to a Sunday evening report from TUDN’s Daniel Nohra.

With large chunks of both his player pool and those of many potential opponents based in Europe, coach Gregg Berhalter and his staff have long made clear that the camp for the September window – the final opportunity to work with his squad in person before the final roster gathers immediately before the start of the World Cup – would take place there.

One of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a schedule dominated by Concacaf opponents for most of the past two years. The USMNT have been keen to get a taste not only of World Cup-caliber opposition but also adversaries from other regions of the world, hence the arrangement of this month’s friendlies vs. Morocco and Uruguay.