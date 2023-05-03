USA roster prediction: Which MLS stars could feature at FIFA U-20 World Cup?

Disclaimer off the jump! The guesswork of who will be released for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup … it’s like a riddle inside a mystery wrapped in an enigma.

When the United States descend on Argentina, they’ll be both the champions of Concacaf and trying to build off three straight quarterfinal appearances at the U-20 World Cup. They’re also favored to advance from Group B , where they’ll face Ecuador (May 20), Fiji (May 23) and Slovakia (May 26).

On one hand, it’s a sign of progress for youth development in this country that U.S. Soccer has so many hard decisions to make (or obstacles to juggle). Players are well-established in first-team squads and borrowing their services won’t be easy. On the other hand, some may view clubs taking the “we’re under no obligation” path as short-sided. To each their own priorities.

Let’s identify a potential 21-man roster that head coach Mikey Varas might summon later this month. All but four players are MLS homegrown products and/or came through the league’s academies.

It all leaves Fulham prospect Alexander Borto as the most likely third goalkeeper. And, in reality, we’re probably talking about the last roster spot.

But we’re burying the lede a little here: Chicago head coach Ezra Hendrickson said Wednesday they’re not releasing either goalkeeper Chris Brady or attacking midfielder ​​ Brian Gutiérrez for the U-20 World Cup. The Fire deem them both vital first-team players, so they’re sticking around MLS. In Brady’s case, that might be because he’d likely back up Slonina.

Antonio Carrera is mainly featuring for North Texas SC, the MLS NEXT Pro side in the FC Dallas organization. There should be no issue securing Carrera’s release, likely as a capable backup.

Gaga Slonina, after a $15 million transfer ($10 million base) from Chicago to Chelsea over the winter, is yet to break into the Premier League squad’s first team. That increases his chances of being released and being the US’s No. 1 at the U-20 World Cup, an elite shot-stopper who could develop into the senior squad’s goalkeeper of the future.

From the group below, Justin Che might be the biggest wild card. The FC Dallas defender, on loan at German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim , has fought injuries as of late. Che’s back playing some, though.

Mauricio Cuevas is back at the LA Galaxy after a stint in Belgium with Club Brugge’s second team, and Michael Halliday continues to impress with Orlando City . Both players are capable starters at right back.

Left backs Jonathan Gómez and Caleb Wiley are both easy picks, though keep an eye on if the latter gets released. Wiley, 18, made his USMNT debut in last month’s friendly vs. Mexico and is a breakout player for Atlanta United . He’s also versatile, playing on the wing or at fullback.

The other natural center back listed above, Philadelphia ’s Brandan Craig , is basically a shoo-in to make the squad. Fourth on the Union’s depth chart, he was a key starter on the USA squad that captured a third straight Concacaf U-20 Championship title last July .

If he’s released, Jalen Neal could be in for a huge tournament alongside Josh Wynder, a USL Championship standout who’s reportedly joining Portuguese side Benfica this summer. They’re both promising center backs with USMNT potential, maybe as soon as the 2026 World Cup, and Neal has grown in confidence with each passing game in the Galaxy ’s backline.

Daniel Edelman - New York Red Bulls

Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union

Rokas Pukstas - Hajduk Split

Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders FC

Owen Wolff - Austin FC

For the record: I think Noel Buck and Benjamin Cremaschi are both talented enough to help the USA U-20s later this month. But, with their lack of experience under Varas, I have the New England and Miami homegrowns just on the outside looking in. Cremaschi has also been in camp with Argentina’s U-20s, so he might not ultimately represent the Yanks.

Another question mark surrounds Rokas Pukstas, who’s developed into a starter at Hajduk Split, the same club LAFC winger Stipe Biuk arrived in MLS from this winter. They’re currently second in the Croatian top flight and play a Croatian Cup final game on May 24, hence the scheduling headaches Varas is likely juggling.

But for a couple of near-locks: Philadelphia’s Jack McGlynn and Austin’s Owen Wolff. McGlynn’s name had a question mark before the Union got eliminated in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals (the final is May 31 and July 4) – and don’t forget his team’s a big proponent of youth development. Wolff has been among Austin’s best players in their slow start, all after drawing links to Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven over the winter.

Daniel Edelman (New York) and Obed Vargas (Seattle) could be the deeper-lying midfielders, especially since their MLS clubs have enough depth to withstand a potential absence. Edelman is a no-nonsense player, while Vargas has returned from a back injury after helping the Sounders win their historic CCL title last May. Vargas, who’s also eligible for Mexico, is only 17.

In my view, Caden Clark’s lack of playing time since returning to the German Bundesliga makes his call-up less likely. The former Red Bulls midfielder’s trajectory has changed course considerably.