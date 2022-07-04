United States win third straight Concacaf U-20 Championship title

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Talk about a wildly successful trip to Honduras.

The United States concluded their stay in Central America on Sunday night with a dominant 6-0 win over the Dominican Republic to capture a third straight Concacaf U-20 Championship title. They also topped the region in 2017 and 2018.

Dual-qualification

The lopsided victory follows head coach Mikey Varas’ team booking one of Concacaf’s four 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup spots by beating Costa Rica, 2-0 on Tuesday, in the competition’s quarterfinals. They’ve reached the U-20 World Cup five straight times and are the only nation to reach the last three quarterfinals.

Then, with a 3-0 win over hosts Honduras on Friday evening, the US punched one of Concacaf’s two tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games. The Yanks last qualified for the U-23 competition in 2008, missing out on one of the world’s premier men’s soccer tournaments in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

DR dominance

Against the Dominican Republic, Philadelphia Union homegrown attacker Paxten Aaronson scored twice to win the Golden Boot award with seven goals and one assist, narrowly ahead of his club teammate Quinn Sullivan (six goals, three assists).

Other goalscorers vs. the Dominican Republic were Atlanta United forward Tyler Wolff, Inter Miami CF fullback Noah Allen, Philadelphia midfielder Jack McGlynn and San Jose Earthquakes forward Niko Tsakiris – all MLS homegrowns (17 of 20 US players rostered were from the league).

The US received several post-tournament individual awards, too:

It all capped a resounding, dual-qualification performance from the U-20s in Honduras, which started two weeks ago with Group E play against Canada, Cuba and Saint Kitts & Nevis. They also felled Nicaragua in the Round of 16.

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union’s Aaronson, Sullivan send United States to Olympic Games
Paxten Aaronson powers United States to 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup
US Under-20 Men’s National Team FIFA U-20 World Cup

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union’s Aaronson, Sullivan send United States to Olympic Games
USA vs. Honduras: How to watch & stream, preview | Olympics qualifier at Concacaf U-20 Championship
USMNT U-20’s Cade Cowell suspended from Concacaf Championship after brawl with Costa Rica
More News
More News
“Creates belief”: Charlotte FC check off another milestone with first road win

“Creates belief”: Charlotte FC check off another milestone with first road win
MLS NEXT Cup: New England Revolution win U-19 title, Philadelphia Union lift U-17 trophy
MLS NEXT Cup

MLS NEXT Cup: New England Revolution win U-19 title, Philadelphia Union lift U-17 trophy
United States win third straight Concacaf U-20 Championship title

United States win third straight Concacaf U-20 Championship title
"It’s disappointing": NYCFC stay positive as winless rut grows under Nick Cushing
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"It’s disappointing": NYCFC stay positive as winless rut grows under Nick Cushing
How NYCFC's Taty Castellanos could make more history if he stays in MLS

How NYCFC's Taty Castellanos could make more history if he stays in MLS
LAFC waive Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Transfer Tracker

LAFC waive Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire FC | July 03, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire FC | July 03, 2022
GOAL: Brian Gutierrez, Chicago Fire FC - 95th minute
0:36

GOAL: Brian Gutierrez, Chicago Fire FC - 95th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls | July 03, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls | July 03, 2022
GOAL: Benjamin Kikanovic, San Jose Earthquakes - 87th minute
0:57

GOAL: Benjamin Kikanovic, San Jose Earthquakes - 87th minute
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!