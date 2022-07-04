United States win third straight Concacaf U-20 Championship title

Talk about a wildly successful trip to Honduras.

The United States concluded their stay in Central America on Sunday night with a dominant 6-0 win over the Dominican Republic to capture a third straight Concacaf U-20 Championship title. They also topped the region in 2017 and 2018.

Dual-qualification

The lopsided victory follows head coach Mikey Varas’ team booking one of Concacaf’s four 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup spots by beating Costa Rica, 2-0 on Tuesday, in the competition’s quarterfinals. They’ve reached the U-20 World Cup five straight times and are the only nation to reach the last three quarterfinals.