Report: FC Dallas loaning Justin Che to Bundesliga's Hoffenheim

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

FC Dallas homegrown defender Justin Che is nearing an 18-month loan deal with a purchase option to German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, according to a report from SPORT1’s Kerry Hau.

Che, 18, previously spent time on loan at Bayern Munich and competed with their reserve side. Upon his return to MLS in June 2021, reports continued of Che being a transfer target for the perennial UEFA Champions League contender.