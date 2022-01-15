Report: FC Dallas loaning Justin Che to Bundesliga's Hoffenheim

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports
FC Dallas homegrown defender Justin Che is nearing an 18-month loan deal with a purchase option to German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, according to a report from SPORT1’s Kerry Hau.
Che, 18, previously spent time on loan at Bayern Munich and competed with their reserve side. Upon his return to MLS in June 2021, reports continued of Che being a transfer target for the perennial UEFA Champions League contender.
Though now it appears Hoffenheim could be the Texas native’s future club home, where he’d link up with fellow FC Dallas homegrown product Chris Richards (on loan from Bayern Munich). Hoffenheim hold third place in Germany's top flight.
Che, who can play right back or center back, supplied three assists in 15 games (12 starts) last season as FC Dallas missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. He’s also been called into US men’s national team camp under head coach Gregg Berhalter, though awaits his senior-team debut.
Should Che depart, he’d be FCD’s second homegrown export to Germany this winter after striker Ricardo Pepi moved to FC Augsburg via a club-record move. That included a reported $18 million transfer fee.
Che originally signed with FC Dallas in October 2020 after featuring for now-MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC.