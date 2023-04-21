FIFA U-20 World Cup draw results: USA to face Ecuador, Fiji & Slovakia

FIFA will release a complete tournament schedule with the order of group matches, venues and kickoff times in the near future.

Head coach Mikey Varas’ team will face Ecuador, Fiji and Slovakia in Group B. The top two finishers in each group, as well as the four best third-place teams advance to the Round of 16. From there, the tournament will feature a knockout bracket to the tournament final.

The US Under-20 men’s national team, via Friday morning’s draw, learned their opponents for the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup that will be staged from May 20-June 11 in Argentina.

🏆 The stage is set. Which nation will lift the FIFA #U20WC trophy?

The US will face Ecuador at a third straight FIFA U-20 World Cup, but have never faced Fiji or Slovakia at the tournament.

MLS influence

The US will likely call up an MLS-heavy roster in pursuit of silverware. Here's a spattering of active MLS players, sorted by position, who have been key participants in the group:

GK: Antonio Carrera (Dallas), Chris Brady (Chicago)

Antonio Carrera (Dallas), Chris Brady (Chicago) D: Brandan Craig (Philadelphia), Michael Halliday (Orlando), Jalen Neal (LA), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta)

Brandan Craig (Philadelphia), Michael Halliday (Orlando), Jalen Neal (LA), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta) M: Daniel Edelman (New York), Brian Gutierrez (Chicago), Diego Luna (Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia), Obed Vargas (Seattle), Owen Wolff (Austin)

Daniel Edelman (New York), Brian Gutierrez (Chicago), Diego Luna (Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia), Obed Vargas (Seattle), Owen Wolff (Austin) F: Cade Cowell (San Jose), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia), Darren Yapi (Colorado)

There are also several MLS homegrown alums, who if they're released, will likely be key players:

Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, ex-Chicago Fire

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Paxten Aaronson, ex-Philadelphia

VfL Wolfsburg winger Kevin Paredes, ex-D.C. United

RB Leipzig midfielder Caden Clark, ex-Red Bulls

Longstanding history

The US are the only nation to reach the quarterfinals of the last three FIFA U-20 World Cups, plus they’re one of three countries to qualify for the last five U-20 World Cups alongside New Zealand and Uruguay.

The US qualified for the 2023 U-20 World Cup by taking home their third straight confederation crown at the Concacaf U-20 Championship last summer. That success in Honduras also booked a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics, reaching that summertime stage for the first time since 2008.