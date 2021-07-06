Top young-player performances of Week 11

Honorable mentions

Mathieu Choiniere: Considering how challenging home-away-from-home life has been for Toronto and Vancouver, we should all probably be giving CF Montréal more credit for the sturdy collective they’re crafting down in Florida. Choiniere – who first signed with his hometown club back in 2018 – is the latest to step up, as he manned their right wingback role against Inter Miami and bagged his first MLS goal for the match-winner.