Recap: DC United 7, Toronto FC 1

D.C. United scored seven times in league play for the first time in the club's illustrious 26-year history on Saturday afternoon, jumping all over Toronto FC early and again late in a 7-1 win at Audi Field.

Toronto also turned in an own goal on a shot originally struck by Russell Canouse, as D.C. became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals in an MLS match.

Kamara, Asad and Yow all scored in a nine-minute stretch after TFC defender Eriq Zavaleta received his second yellow card for pulling down Arriola, reducing the already well-beaten visitors to 10 men.