Recap: DC United 7, Toronto FC 1

D.C. United scored seven times in league play for the first time in the club's illustrious 26-year history on Saturday afternoon, jumping all over Toronto FC early and again late in a 7-1 win at Audi Field.
Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal just past the 1-minute mark to set the tone. Then Nigel Robertha, Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad and Griffin Yow added goals for D.C., which took out its frustration at last week's late loss at New York City FC on a struggling Toronto side.
Toronto also turned in an own goal on a shot originally struck by Russell Canouse, as D.C. became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals in an MLS match.
Kamara, Asad and Yow all scored in a nine-minute stretch after TFC defender Eriq Zavaleta received his second yellow card for pulling down Arriola, reducing the already well-beaten visitors to 10 men.
Ayo Akinola scored late in the first half for Toronto, which has lost six in a row while conceding 18 times in a stretch that now includes the largest defeat in club history
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The historic triumph for D.C. came on a day its supporters celebrated the memory of longtime La Barra Brava member Robert "Big Rob" Gillespie, who recently lost his battle with cancer. Those supporters unveiled a tifo in his honor in the 12th minute — a call out to fans' connection to their clubs as the 12th man — and the club included "Big Rob" as an honorary 12th starter in some of its social media.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The 18-year-old Kevin Paredes has been an ideal fit as a left wingback in first-year manager Hernan Losada's system and has earned starts in four of the last five matches. He was rewarded for his consistent two-way enterprise with his first goal when he lashed home Andy Najar's sumptuous cross.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Paul Arriola. You could make a case for several D.C. players, but ultimately it was two plays Arriola made that broke Toronto's back, scoring the goal that for all intents and purposes put the game out of reach at 4-1, and then inducing Zavaleta into a second caution that really opened the floodgates.
Up Next
- DC: Saturday, July 17 at Philadelphia Union (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
- TOR: Wednesday, July 7 at New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)