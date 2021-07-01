Canada names Concacaf Gold Cup roster, featuring 13 MLS players

Thirteen MLS players are part of Canada’s 23-man roster that head coach John Herdman has selected for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, it was announced Thursday morning.

Canada, who recently qualified for the Octagonal and final stage of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, are drawn into Group B alongside the United States, Martinique and a to-be-determined side from the Preliminary Round.

“The Concacaf Gold Cup allows Canada to keep building on the momentum from the last six matches in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers,” Herdman said in a release. "We’ve missed the opportunity to play some of these big matches that come at a Concacaf Gold Cup, so every match counts to create that spirit and cohesion required to take this country to the next level. We need this dynamic group of players to keep growing and learning together and the Concacaf Gold Cup provides great experience to prepare us for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.”

Toronto FC lead the way with three players on Canada’s roster, while CF Montréal and Vancouver Whitecaps FC both have two players involved. Experienced MLS midfielders Jonathan Osorio (Toronto) and Samuel Piette (Montréal) are slated to participate in their fifth consecutive confederation championship since 2013. TFC forward Ayo Akinola is another highlight after recently opting to represent Canada instead of the United States, where he featured extensively as a youth national team player.

Canada last won the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2000 and also brought home the 1985 Concacaf Championship. More recently, Les Rouges reached the semifinals of the confederation championship in 2002 and 2007

The Gold Cup final will be held Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Broken down by position, check out the entire roster below:

GOALKEEPERS (3):

  • Maxime Crepeau – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Jayson Leutwiler – Oldham Athletic AFC
  • Dayne St. Clair – Minnesota United FC

DEFENDERS (7):

  • Alphonso Davies – FC Bayern Munich
  • Doneil Henry – Suwon Samsung Bluewings
  • Alistair Johnston – Nashville SC
  • Scott Kennedy – SSV Jahn Regensburg
  • Richie Laryea – Toronto FC
  • Kamal Miller – CF Montréal
  • Steven Vitoria – Moreirense FC

MIDFIELDERS (6):

  • Stephen Eustaquio – FC Pacos de Ferreira
  • Liam Fraser – Columbus Crew
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye – LAFC
  • Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC
  • Harry Paton – Ross County FC
  • Samuel Piette – CF Montréal

FORWARDS (7):

  • Ayo Akinola – Toronto FC
  • Tajon Buchanan – New England Revolution
  • Lucas Cavallini – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Theo Corbeanu – Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
  • David Junior Hoilett – Unattached
  • Cyle Larin – Besiktas JK
  • Tyler Pasher – Houston Dynamo FC
The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.