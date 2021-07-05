Player of the Week

Chicago Fire FC's Ignacio Aliseda named MLS Player of the Week for Week 11

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

After helping lead his team to a big 3-0 victory over Atlanta United by scoring a pair of first-half goals and assisting on the second-half dagger, Chicago Fire FC's Ignacio Aliseda has been named the MLS Player of the Week for Week 11.

The 21-year-old Argentine was the catalyst for the lopsided result for Raphael Wicky's group, netting the opener in the 34th minute before finding the brace just on the stroke of halftime to set the Fire on its way.

Aliseda got his first just after the half-hour mark, taking a feed from teammate Alvaro Medran near the top of the area and firing off a deflected shot that made it over Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan and into the net.

Advertising

He would strike again just before the contest hit halftime, capitalizing on an Atlanta giveaway that was originally picked off by Miguel Navarro, which set Aliseda up from nearly the same spot on the field. This time, Aliseda beat Guzan with a laser finish to the far post to double Chicago's lead.

Finally, Aliseda played the role of provider for Chicago's third and final goal of the match in the 58th minute, sending in the through ball that set up Przemysław Frankowski with a breakaway finish that rounded out the 3-0 final.

It was a breakout performance for Aliseda, who had yet to find the scoresheet through five MLS matches this season coming into the contest. The outburst marked a potential building block for the young attacker, as well as a necessary three-point haul for the Fire (2W-7L-2D), who will look to parlay it into some positive momentum as the club looks to mount a climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture after a slow start to the season.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Ignacio Aliseda Chicago Fire FC Player of the Week

Advertising

Related Stories

LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez named MLS Player of the Week for third time 
New England Revolution star Carles Gil named Week 9 MLS Player of the Week
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner named Week 8 MLS Player of the Week

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 11
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 11
Houston Dynamo FC sign defender Griffin Dorsey
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC sign defender Griffin Dorsey
Chicago Fire FC's Ignacio Aliseda named MLS Player of the Week for Week 11
Player of the Week

Chicago Fire FC's Ignacio Aliseda named MLS Player of the Week for Week 11
Team of the Week presented by Audi: New York Red Bulls make their case in Week 11

Team of the Week presented by Audi: New York Red Bulls make their case in Week 11
Major League Soccer Concludes Investigation

Major League Soccer Concludes Investigation
Former NYCFC boss Patrick Vieira named Crystal Palace manager

Former NYCFC boss Patrick Vieira named Crystal Palace manager
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down the top moments from Week 11
4:46
The Wrap

Breaking down the top moments from Week 11
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City | July 04, 2021
4:23

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City | July 04, 2021
GOAL: Khiry Shelton, Sporting Kansas City - 95th minute
0:40

GOAL: Khiry Shelton, Sporting Kansas City - 95th minute
GOAL: Johnny Russell, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
0:41

GOAL: Johnny Russell, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.