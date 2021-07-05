Chicago Fire FC's Ignacio Aliseda named MLS Player of the Week for Week 11

It was a breakout performance for Aliseda, who had yet to find the scoresheet through five MLS matches this season coming into the contest. The outburst marked a potential building block for the young attacker, as well as a necessary three-point haul for the Fire (2W-7L-2D), who will look to parlay it into some positive momentum as the club looks to mount a climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture after a slow start to the season.