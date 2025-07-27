Rodrigo De Paul! Inter Miami's blockbuster signing greets Herons' faithful 

Inter Miami unveiled their new ‘Engine’ just before kickoff of Saturday night’s clash vs. FC Cincinnati , just in time for the stretch run of the MLS season.

“He's a world champion, and one of the best midfielders playing today,” said Mas in Spanish of De Paul, a close friend and teammate of Leo Messi ’s on Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad.

Blockbuster signing Rodrigo De Paul was officially introduced to an appreciative home crowd at Chase Stadium, managing owner Jorge Mas grabbing the microphone to handle the honors himself in a pregame ceremony featuring the fanfare that’s become de rigueur for the Herons’ showcase acquisitions.

Title charge

Clad in a crisp white dress shirt, plenty of bling and on-trend sunglasses, De Paul looked the part as he addressed IMCF supporters with his young children Francesca and Bautista in tow, vowing to do his part to help the Herons add to the Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Supporters’ Shield trophies they’ve claimed since the arrival of Messi & Co.

“I want to thank you for the welcome,” De Paul said in Spanish. “I'm going to give everything I have to make Inter even greater, so we can win many titles together.”

"It's a historic addition for this club – one more," said head coach Javier Mascherano postgame. "A world champion, he is in the prime of his abilities, and it shows the ambition of this club to continue to grow.