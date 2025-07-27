Rodrigo De Paul! Inter Miami's blockbuster signing greets Herons' faithful 

Inter Miami unveiled their new ‘Engine’ just before kickoff of Saturday night’s clash vs. FC Cincinnati, just in time for the stretch run of the MLS season.
Blockbuster signing Rodrigo De Paul was officially introduced to an appreciative home crowd at Chase Stadium, managing owner Jorge Mas grabbing the microphone to handle the honors himself in a pregame ceremony featuring the fanfare that’s become de rigueur for the Herons’ showcase acquisitions.
“He's a world champion, and one of the best midfielders playing today,” said Mas in Spanish of De Paul, a close friend and teammate of Leo Messi’s on Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad.
Title charge
Clad in a crisp white dress shirt, plenty of bling and on-trend sunglasses, De Paul looked the part as he addressed IMCF supporters with his young children Francesca and Bautista in tow, vowing to do his part to help the Herons add to the Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Supporters’ Shield trophies they’ve claimed since the arrival of Messi & Co.
“I want to thank you for the welcome,” De Paul said in Spanish. “I'm going to give everything I have to make Inter even greater, so we can win many titles together.”
"It's a historic addition for this club – one more," said head coach Javier Mascherano postgame. "A world champion, he is in the prime of his abilities, and it shows the ambition of this club to continue to grow.
"...I'm very happy with his addition, and I hope he helps us like we think he's going to help us. And we wish him the best on this stage."
Raring to go
Nicknamed ‘El Motorcito’ (The Little Engine) earlier in his career, the all-action center midfielder has more recently been dubbed ‘Messi’s bodyguard’ thanks to their close relationship and his track record of defending the GOAT from opponents who attempt to distract Messi with overly physical treatment.
The duo duly sat together to watch Miami duel Cincy, who currently lead the Shield race, paced by Brazilian playmaker Evander, one of Messi’s chief rivals in the MLS MVP race.
De Paul, 31, arrives on loan from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid to bolster the spine of IMCF’s XI with his range, bite and link play.
He’s one of the biggest arrivals of the MLS summer transfer window, which opened on Thursday, and will wear the No. 7 jersey for the Herons, with Fafà Picault switching to the No. 14 shirt to accommodate his new colleague.