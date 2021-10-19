Top young-player performances in MLS Week 30

Despite his inclusion in a few YPPOTW rundowns, the rest of the league seems to still be sleeping on the Whitecaps’ diamond-in-the-rough Jamaican rookie, the No. 23 pick in this year’s SuperDraft – who, as far as I can tell, has logged more MLS minutes this year than anyone else taken in the first round. On Sunday he reminded us that he’s more than just a serviceable right back, shifting to the left wingback role and looking like a natural in a massive 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.