Recap: CF Montréal 2, Philadelphia Union 2

CF Montréal rescued a 2-2 draw Saturday afternoon at Stade Saputo behind Sunusi Ibrahim's 95th-minute equalizer, canceling out two unanswered set-piece goals from the Philadelphia Union to throw another wrench into the Eastern Conference's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.
The MLS Week 30 opener prevented Philadelphia from moving over Nashville SC into second place of the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Montréal remained in the hunt for a top-seven finish that'd help validate a strong first year from head coach Wilfried Nancy.
Montréal stole a late equalizer from Philadelphia's dream comeback at the very end of stoppage time. Mustafa Kizza picked out Ibrahim with a left-footed cross and the Nigeria youth international didn't miss the ensuing header, leveling at 2-2 in the 95th minute.
Before the three-goal second stanza, CFMTL went ahead in the 33rd minute when Matko Miljevic scored his first MLS goal in his first league start. From just above the penalty spot, the US youth international received a cut-back pass from Djordje Mihailovic and beat Union goalkeeper Matt Freese to open his account.
Then Philadelphia, somewhat against the run of play, made things interesting. Jim Curtin's team found their equalizer in the 63rd minute behind an own goal by goalkeeper James Pantemis on a set-piece play. Jamiro Monteiro launched a free kick from 40 yards out that bounced inside the box and hit the far post before ricocheting off Pantemis' heel and in. Center back Jakob Glesnes flicked on Monteiro's effort, though wasn't credited with the goal.
The Union thought they clinched a road victory with another free-kick opportunity, this time courtesy of Kai Wagner from the right-hand side of the penalty area. Philadelphia's left back whipped in a shot on Montréal's goalmouth, netting a 77th-minute strike that Pantemis couldn't handle.
By splitting the points, Philadelphia remained six games unbeaten since being bounced from the Concacaf Champions League semifinals by Club America. And emerging from the October international break, Montréal grabbed a vital point going into a three-game road swing.
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Wilfried Nancy’s second-half substitutions rewarded him by rescuing a late draw. Both Mustafa Kizza and Sunusi Ibrahim came off the bench and allowed Montréal to salvage a point from the rainy affair. Philadelphia were seconds away from a huge three points, but the defending Supporters' Shield champions were left splitting the spoils.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Sunusi Ibrahim’s header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time gave Montréal a sigh of relief.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Matko Miljevic proved Wilfried Nancy right for starting him atop CFMTL's lineup Saturday afternoon. The 20-year-old may well be a key offensive weapon as they make a push for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Goals
Next Up
- MTL: Wednesday, October 20 at Orlando City SC | 7:30 pm ET (TVA Sports, MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- PHI: Wednesday, October 20 at Minnesota United FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)