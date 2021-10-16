Recap: CF Montréal 2, Philadelphia Union 2

CF Montréal rescued a 2-2 draw Saturday afternoon at Stade Saputo behind Sunusi Ibrahim 's 95th-minute equalizer, canceling out two unanswered set-piece goals from the Philadelphia Union to throw another wrench into the Eastern Conference's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.

The MLS Week 30 opener prevented Philadelphia from moving over Nashville SC into second place of the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Montréal remained in the hunt for a top-seven finish that'd help validate a strong first year from head coach Wilfried Nancy.

Montréal stole a late equalizer from Philadelphia's dream comeback at the very end of stoppage time. Mustafa Kizza picked out Ibrahim with a left-footed cross and the Nigeria youth international didn't miss the ensuing header, leveling at 2-2 in the 95th minute.

Before the three-goal second stanza, CFMTL went ahead in the 33rd minute when Matko Miljevic scored his first MLS goal in his first league start. From just above the penalty spot, the US youth international received a cut-back pass from Djordje Mihailovic and beat Union goalkeeper Matt Freese to open his account.

Then Philadelphia, somewhat against the run of play, made things interesting. Jim Curtin's team found their equalizer in the 63rd minute behind an own goal by goalkeeper James Pantemis on a set-piece play. Jamiro Monteiro launched a free kick from 40 yards out that bounced inside the box and hit the far post before ricocheting off Pantemis' heel and in. Center back Jakob Glesnes flicked on Monteiro's effort, though wasn't credited with the goal.

The Union thought they clinched a road victory with another free-kick opportunity, this time courtesy of Kai Wagner from the right-hand side of the penalty area. Philadelphia's left back whipped in a shot on Montréal's goalmouth, netting a 77th-minute strike that Pantemis couldn't handle.