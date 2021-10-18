Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up three big points as they look to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race, knocking off Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at BC Place on Sunday evening courtesy of first-half goals from Ryan Gauld and Russell Teibert.
Johnny Russell netted the lone goal of the match for Sporting KC in the 43rd minute, but the Whitecaps managed to hold the visitors off the scoresheet in the second half and claim the three-point result.
Vancouver opened the scoring 23 minutes into the contest courtesy of Gauld's third goal of the season. The 'Caps' dynamic new attacker pounced on a ball that was expertly headed back across goal by Brian White, lashing a shot on target that took a deflection of SKC midfielder Illie Sanchez and rolled into the net.
Teibert then doubled that in the 36th minute, collecting a ball at the top of the area and smashing a perfectly placed shot that evaded a diving Tim Melia, glanced off the post and into the net, giving the hosts a 2-0 cushion.
The visitors would strike back shortly before halftime through a class finish from Russell. The Scottish attacker teed up a distance look of his own from the right side that he curled beautifully into the goal as the far post, giving SKC a crucial goal heading into the halftime locker room.
In the end, Teibert's strike would stand as the game-winner, as Sporting would press for an equalizer that never materialized in the second half allowing Vancouver to see out the 2-1 final.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: At the end of some entertaining MLS After Dark action, it's a crucial three points for the Whitecaps, who now find themselves just one point shy of Minnesota United for the seventh and final playoff bid in the West and have everything to play for down the stretch. On the flip side, Sporting Kansas City missed a chance to pull closer to the top-seeded Seattle Sounders, who had given an opening for Peter Vermes' group to cover some ground after a road defeat of their own to Houston Dynamo FC.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Teibert doesn't score many of them, but this finish is all class, and it ended up as the strike that delivered his team the big result.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Ryan Gauld continues to look like a hit as a DP signing for Vancouver, scoring his team's first goal and showcasing some of the electric passing ability that makes him such a well-rounded threat.
Next Up
- VAN: Wednesday, October 20 at Portland Timbers | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- SKC: Saturday, October 23 at Seattle Sounders | 3:30 pm ET (Univision, TUDN, Twitter)