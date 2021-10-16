Recap: LAFC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 1

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Cristian Arango scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season and also added his first MLS assist to boost LAFC's playoff hopes with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Musovski added his fourth goal off Arango's early back-heel feed as LAFC moved for the moment within a point of the seventh and final Western Conference place in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Vancouver Whitecaps, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United FC and Real Salt Lake -- all currently within two points or fewer of LAFC in a crowded West table -- were scheduled to play later this weekend during MLS Week 30.

Carlos Fiero pulled a goal back off a corner kick for the Earthquakes, who now sink four points behind LAFC and five off the playoff pace after their third consecutive defeat.

The Quakes actually led LAFC 15-11 in shots and 7-5 in efforts on target, but conceded three or more goals for the third consecutive match and fifth in their last six.

Goals

  • 3' - LAFC - Danny Musovski | WATCH
  • 28' - LAFC - Cristian Arango (PK) | WATCH
  • 61' - SJ - Carlos Fierro | WATCH
  • 88' - LAFC - Cristian Arango | WATCH

Up Next

  • LAFC: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at FC Dallas | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • SJ: Wednesday, Oct. 20 vs. Austin FC | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
Los Angeles Football Club San Jose Earthquakes

