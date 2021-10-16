Recap: LAFC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 1

Cristian Arango scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season and also added his first MLS assist to boost LAFC's playoff hopes with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Musovski added his fourth goal off Arango's early back-heel feed as LAFC moved for the moment within a point of the seventh and final Western Conference place in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Vancouver Whitecaps, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United FC and Real Salt Lake -- all currently within two points or fewer of LAFC in a crowded West table -- were scheduled to play later this weekend during MLS Week 30.

Carlos Fiero pulled a goal back off a corner kick for the Earthquakes, who now sink four points behind LAFC and five off the playoff pace after their third consecutive defeat.