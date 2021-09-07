Top young-player performances in MLS Week 23

It’s hard to ask for more from a substitute than what the elusive Colombian provided the Whitecaps in Saturday’s 2-1 comeback win over Austin FC. Showing aggression and precision, the winger produced four shots, all of them on target and one a clever chip that required a goal-line clearance to stay out of the goal. That was before he finally broke through to bag the winner in the 83rd minute, sniffing out the rebound of Brad Stuver’s save on Ryan Gauld’s dipping effort.