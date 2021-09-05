Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Austin FC 1

Austin looked the more threatening side in the first half, and they got their due reward just before the break. Tomas Pochettino was the catalyst for the opening goal involving all three of ATX's Designated Players. He took a ball out wide and passed it centrally to Cecilio Dominguez, who sent an alley-oop pass to Driussi in the 45th minute. He deftly headed it past Thomas Hasal, taking over goalkeeping duties while Maxime Crepeau is out on international duty, to put Austin ahead 1-0 going into halftime.

Vancouver became a little more lively close to the hour mark, with Ryan Gauld getting close on a cross-turned-shot that Brad Stuver tipped onto the crossbar and over, and then Gauld nearly assisted Florian Jungwirth on the subsequent corner.

That led to a chess move by Austin head coach Josh Wolff, who brought on Jhohan Romana as a third center back to enable what would be an eventual move to a 5-4-1 formation. But Stuver needed to register a double save just a few minutes later, with Brian White isolating Stuver following an Austin giveaway, and then Gauld firing at goal on the rebound.

And then, in the 70th minute, Godoy got the equalizer that was coming, heading in a cross from a streaking Cristian Dajome. Both teams kicked into higher gear after that, with the 'Caps looking like they'd taken the lead in the 78th minute, when Caicedo chipped Stuver, only for Julio Cascante to make a sliding goal-line clearance.