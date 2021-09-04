Recap: Nashville SC 3, New York City FC 1

Hany Mukhtar scored a pair of goals — one in either half— as Nashville SC continued their solid home form, beating New York City FC 3-1 at Nissan Stadium on Friday evening.

With the win, Nashville improved their record in the Music City to 8-0-6 while moving into second place in the Eastern Conference. NYCFC is now winless in their last six away matches.

Muhktar's first goal came in the 30th minute, as he took a nice pass from Dax McCarty and fired it past Sean Johnson to give the Boys In Gold a 1-0 lead. Just over two minutes later, the lead was doubled via an NYCFC own goal as a cross from Mukhtar took a deflection off the foot of defender Vuk Latinovich and into the net.

Tensions boiled over between the two sides in the 43rd following a McCarty foul on Maxi Moralez, ultimately leading to referee Tim Ford showing red cards to both players to reduce the teams to 10 men.

Muhktar appeared to make it a brace for himself in the 56th minute but was ruled offside in the buildup. The German did eventually make it a double just over 10 minutes later as he calmly finished off a pass from CJ Sapong to further secure Nashville's grasp on the match.