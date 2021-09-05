Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 0, Colorado Rapids 1

The San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids both entered their Saturday night match at PayPal Park with unbeaten streaks in tow, and the Rapids triumphed 1-0 behind an 89th-minute goal by substitute Dominique Badji to reach second in the Western Conference standings via their seven-game run.
The match transformed almost immediately on a second-minute head-to-head collision between Jeremy Ebobisse – still new in his role leading the Quakes' line – and center back Lalas Abubakar. Both of them stayed down after the collision, and both came off, with Drew Moor bolstering the Rapids' backline and Cade Cowell joining as San Jose's striker.
Though the Rapids registered the first half's only shot on goal, via Braian Galvan, the Quakes looked dangerous in stretches, including a 40th-minute Cowell shot that flashed across the face of goal and went just wide of the post. The Quakes also created two mirror-image plays, in the 18th and 24th minutes, where Shea Salinas posted up on the left flank and found Luciano Abecasis with a pass at the far post, but neither was fruitful.
At the restart, Quakes head coach Matias Almeyda sought a spark by subbing on Cristian Espinoza. But the Rapids looked the stronger side out of the break, creating chances via Galvan and Michael Barrios, who juked a defender en route to a 55th-minute shot on goal that was saved by JT Marcinkowski. Barrios then unintentionally assisted Cole Bassett for a 60th-minute attempt that hit the post — the league-leading seventh time Bassett's struck woodwork this season.
There was a possible penalty shout for Espinoza that the refs didn't grant, and it took Badji's late inclusion to ultimately make the difference. The striker got his near-stoppage time goal on a counter-attack, running straight up the middle before gathering a Nicolas Mezquida through ball and finishing past Marcinkowski.
Despite a stoppage-time header by Paul Marie that forced William Yarbrough into an excellent save, the Rapids came away winners, stopping the Quakes' unbeaten streak at 10.
Goals
- 89' – COL – Dominique Badji | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Colorado are one point behind Seattle in the West table, all while holding a game in hand and conference-high 1.95 points per game. If they keep this up, Robin Fraser's got to be on the shortlist for the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award. San Jose's long unbeaten streak ends, leaving them (due to the draw-heavy nature of the streak) outside the playoff places. However, they're still in the hunt for what’s shaping up to be a seven-team battle for the final three playoff spots.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Is there any doubt? Badji capped a clinical counter-attack after receiving Nicolas Mezquida's feed.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Braian Galvan was the most consistent threat for Colorado, but Michael Barrios edges him out for all the offense he generated in the second half. He's been stellar since the offseason trade from FC Dallas.