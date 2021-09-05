Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 0, Colorado Rapids 1

The San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids both entered their Saturday night match at PayPal Park with unbeaten streaks in tow, and the Rapids triumphed 1-0 behind an 89th-minute goal by substitute Dominique Badji to reach second in the Western Conference standings via their seven-game run.

The match transformed almost immediately on a second-minute head-to-head collision between Jeremy Ebobisse – still new in his role leading the Quakes' line – and center back Lalas Abubakar. Both of them stayed down after the collision, and both came off, with Drew Moor bolstering the Rapids' backline and Cade Cowell joining as San Jose's striker.

Though the Rapids registered the first half's only shot on goal, via Braian Galvan, the Quakes looked dangerous in stretches, including a 40th-minute Cowell shot that flashed across the face of goal and went just wide of the post. The Quakes also created two mirror-image plays, in the 18th and 24th minutes, where Shea Salinas posted up on the left flank and found Luciano Abecasis with a pass at the far post, but neither was fruitful.

At the restart, Quakes head coach Matias Almeyda sought a spark by subbing on Cristian Espinoza. But the Rapids looked the stronger side out of the break, creating chances via Galvan and Michael Barrios, who juked a defender en route to a 55th-minute shot on goal that was saved by JT Marcinkowski. Barrios then unintentionally assisted Cole Bassett for a 60th-minute attempt that hit the post — the league-leading seventh time Bassett's struck woodwork this season.

There was a possible penalty shout for Espinoza that the refs didn't grant, and it took Badji's late inclusion to ultimately make the difference. The striker got his near-stoppage time goal on a counter-attack, running straight up the middle before gathering a Nicolas Mezquida through ball and finishing past Marcinkowski.