Recap: Pacific FC 4, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3

The first-ever Battle of British Columbia was one for the ages. Pacific FC eliminated their MLS neighbors Vancouver Whitecaps FC from the Canadian Championship with a 4-3 win at Vancouver Island's Starlight Stadium on Thursday night.

New DP Ryan Gauld scored twice for the Whitecaps as they fought back to level at 1-1 and then reduce their deficit to 3-2 in the second half but it wasn't enough to prevent a painful defeat as the Canadian Premier League side held on.

Pacific FC were given an opportunity to break the ice early with a penalty at the eighth minute. Jake Nerwinski took Terran Campbell down inside the box leading the referee to point to the spot. Campbell took the penalty himself, beat Maxime Crepeau and made home fans on Vancouver Island believe in an upset.

The Whitecaps silenced the crowd minutes later when Gauld opened his Canadian Championship account. Pacific FC goalkeeper Callum Irving tried to jump for the ball but a contact with Brian White made Irving lose his grip. Gauld recovered the loose ball inside the box and scored in an open net to bring the score back level.

Pah-Modou Kah's squad still had an upset on the mind. Former Toronto FC player Manuel Aparicio put them back in front after beat Crepeau from just above the penalty spot giving Pacific the lead once again.

Pacific took contol on the game with a third goal at the 63rd minute. Heard took on Andy Rose one-on-one, beat his defender and then Crepeau to give Pacific a two-goal lead as Starlight Stadium lit up in ecstasy.

The Whitecaps cut their deficit back to one goal once again thanks to Gauld only three minutes later. The Scot got on the end of a Cristian Dajome cross and headed into the net to give his team a chance to keep alive their Voyageurs Cup run.

Instead, Pacific found a fourth goal off a free kick situation at the 76th minute. Aparicio sent the ball in from the right flank and fell for Alejandro Diaz in the middle of the box. The Mexican hit the ball with a reflex shot and gave his club their second two-goal lead of the night.