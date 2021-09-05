Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, FC Dallas 2

A three-goal second-half thriller saw Real Salt Lake come out on top over FC Dallas, winning 3-2 at Rio Tinto Stadium Saturday evening.
Second-half goals from Albert Rusnak and Jonathan Mendez were enough for RSL to come from behind and take all three points, snapping a two-game losing streak while jumping to seventh in the Western Conference standings. Menendez scored his first-ever MLS goal after joining the club during the summer transfer window from Club Atlético Independiente in Argentina and Rusnak added his sixth of the season.
A late goal from FC Dallas winger Jesus Ferreira made things interesting, with the 20-year-old dribbling past the entire RSL defense and finding the roof of the net in a stunning solo effort. Despite his late heroics, it was too little too late. FCD were without their leading goalscorer, Ricardo Pepi, due to the 18-year-old being called up to the US men's national team. Pepi had 11 goals and two assists in 21 appearances this season before heading to World Cup Qualifiers.
Franco Jara scored the opener for FC Dallas, who seemed to be in control of the first half until RSL defender Justen Glad leveled proceedings just before the halftime break. Glad was fed a delicious cross into the box from defender Aaron Herrera, smashing home with his forehead at the far post.
RSL doubled their lead shortly after the second half began, with Menendez finding the back of the net after pouncing on a loose ball in the box. Their third goal, and the dagger, came off the boot of Rusnak, who made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute. The Slovakian fired from the top of the box and Phelipe couldn't handle it, with the ball bouncing off the Brazilian goalkeeper's hands into the net.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Real Salt Lake fought and deservedly claimed three points in a match that could have long-term playoff implications. Dallas are now five points outside the dreaded red line in 11th place, whereas RSL sit just above it in seventh place. The Western Conference is heating up.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Jesus Ferreira’s second-half goal. Dallas may have lost the match, but this strike cannot go unnoticed. What a wonderful solo effort from the 20-year-old.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Albert Rusnak. The attacking midfielder scored RSL's winner and played an important role in creating attacking chances going forward.
Next Up
- RSL: Sunday, September 12 at LAFC | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- DAL: Saturday, September 11 vs San Jose Earthquakes | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)