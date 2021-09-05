Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, FC Dallas 2

Second-half goals from Albert Rusnak and Jonathan Mendez were enough for RSL to come from behind and take all three points, snapping a two-game losing streak while jumping to seventh in the Western Conference standings. Menendez scored his first-ever MLS goal after joining the club during the summer transfer window from Club Atlético Independiente in Argentina and Rusnak added his sixth of the season.

A late goal from FC Dallas winger Jesus Ferreira made things interesting, with the 20-year-old dribbling past the entire RSL defense and finding the roof of the net in a stunning solo effort. Despite his late heroics, it was too little too late. FCD were without their leading goalscorer, Ricardo Pepi, due to the 18-year-old being called up to the US men's national team. Pepi had 11 goals and two assists in 21 appearances this season before heading to World Cup Qualifiers.

Franco Jara scored the opener for FC Dallas, who seemed to be in control of the first half until RSL defender Justen Glad leveled proceedings just before the halftime break. Glad was fed a delicious cross into the box from defender Aaron Herrera, smashing home with his forehead at the far post.