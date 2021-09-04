Recap: Philadelphia Union 0, New England Revolution 1

Matt Polster poked in Arnor Traustason's free kick in the 33rd minute and the 10-man New England Revolution continued their bid to run away with the Supporters' Shield with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Friday night at Subaru Park.

Brad Knighton made eight saves deputizing for U.S. international Matt Turner to make sure the Revs remained 14 points clear atop the Shield table, with Nashville also winning on Friday.

Traustason was the man sent off for New England 14 minutes after the break for his second booking in the space of four minutes when he pulled down Nathan Harriel.

The personnel-challenged Union tried to pile on the pressure once they got the advantage. But their attempts at Knighton's goal rarely suggested true danger, on a night Philadelphia missed seven players to international call-ups, plus Ilsinho and Sergio Santos to injury.

New England's Gustavo Bou missed out with a late-developing injury, but Revs captain and MLS assist leader Carles Gil made his return in the 66th minute after missing all six August matches due to a muscle injury.