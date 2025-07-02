Atlanta United sign defender Enea Mihaj

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed center back Enea Mihaj through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Albanian international defender was a free agent after spending three seasons at Portuguese top-flight side FC Famalicão. He served as their captain following stints at Greek sides Panetolikos and PAOK.
Throughout his club career, Mihaj has 1g/4a in 165 appearances. He's earned 19 caps with Albania and made their UEFA Euro 2024 squad.
"We're pleased to welcome Enea to the club and are looking forward to integrating him into the group ahead of the second half of our season," said Atlanta chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.
"He's a physical center back and a vocal leader with experience from multiple leagues in Europe. We expect him to play an important role and add competition to our backline."
Mihaj joins Peruvian international Luis Abram and Derrick Williams as key center backs in Atlanta. An injury has limited Norwegian international Stian Gregersen to eight games this year.
The Five Stripes are 14th in the Eastern Conference standings, 11 points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line (17 points; 4W-10L-5D).
As a summer signing, Mihaj will be eligible to debut when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24.
