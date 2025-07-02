Atlanta United sign defender Enea Mihaj

Atlanta United have signed center back Enea Mihaj through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Albanian international defender was a free agent after spending three seasons at Portuguese top-flight side FC Famalicão. He served as their captain following stints at Greek sides Panetolikos and PAOK.

Throughout his club career, Mihaj has 1g/4a in 165 appearances. He's earned 19 caps with Albania and made their UEFA Euro 2024 squad.

"We're pleased to welcome Enea to the club and are looking forward to integrating him into the group ahead of the second half of our season," said Atlanta chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.