Real Salt Lake acquire Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen

The 27-year-old former Portuguese youth international arrives as a Designated Player for reportedly around $3 million. He is signed through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

Gonçalves has tallied 58g/44a in 306 career appearances across Copenhagen and boyhood club Benfica, as well as loan stints at Nottingham Forest and Famalicão. He has won three trophies and played in 31 UEFA Champions League matches.

"Always elated to add another very technical, aggressive and versatile attacker to our setup, as Diogo can no doubt help us in every phase of our game," RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a release.