Real Salt Lake acquire Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have acquired attacking midfielder Diogo Gonçalves from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen, the club announced Friday.
The 27-year-old former Portuguese youth international arrives as a Designated Player for reportedly around $3 million. He is signed through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.
Gonçalves has tallied 58g/44a in 306 career appearances across Copenhagen and boyhood club Benfica, as well as loan stints at Nottingham Forest and Famalicão. He has won three trophies and played in 31 UEFA Champions League matches.
"Always elated to add another very technical, aggressive and versatile attacker to our setup, as Diogo can no doubt help us in every phase of our game," RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a release.
" … We expect him to expand and impact our attack, and with the integration of the other summer additions, and are excited to see the group mesh here during the final stretch into the MLS Cup Playoffs."
Gonçalves adds more firepower to an RSL offense that's scored a Western Conference-best 51 goals this season. Led by MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Cristian Arango (17g/11a), Salt Lake also boast rising USMNT prospect Diego Luna (5g/12a) and 2024 breakout star Andrés Gómez (13g/9a).
“I am very happy to arrive at Real Salt Lake and take this step forward in my career," said Gonçalves.
"Major League Soccer’s growth is a great thing – this league has everything to take the next steps – and my objective is to work hard, help the club, and obviously provide goals and assists to lift RSL to the highest level."
At the Leagues Cup break, RSL are third in the West (44 points; 12W-5L-8D record). They return to MLS action on Aug. 24 vs. the San Jose Earthquakes (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
