MVP Power Rankings: Columbus Crew's Diego Rossi surges to the top

It's that time again... the start of a new month. So, let's dive into the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race after 11 matchdays.
A lot has changed since a month ago! Of the players who were in my initial top five, only one remains. Which reminds me: It's always a hot topic when this is discussed. Is it most valuable to your team? Or is it the best player in the league this season? Everyone's criteria are different.
Honestly, there are so many candidates you can make an argument for. My colleagues on MLS 360 have made the case for plenty, but there can only be a top five. Here are several honorable mentions and a team that needs their own section:
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Who is the MVP of this team? You can make a case for Brian White, Pedro Vite, Sebastian Berhalter and Andrés Cubas. Tristan Blackmon should be the frontrunner for Defender of the Year, and Jesper Sørensen is the runaway leader for Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.
- Lionel Messi: Four goals and two assists. Inter Miami's No. 10 is always the most dangerous player on the field when he plays.
- Diego Luna: Luna might be the most valuable player to his team, becoming one of the best No. 10s in MLS. I love watching him every week and the way he leads RSL.
- Chicho Arango: Firmly in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race and does a little bit of everything in attack for San Jose.
- Antony: The surprise of the season. He's so consistent in attack, posting 10 goal contributions for the Portland Timbers.
- Chucky Lozano and Anders Dreyer: What a one-two punch San Diego have in attack. Both players have been exceptional.
The league leader in goal contributions with 11 (4g/7a) in 11 games, Espinoza has been one of the best wingers in MLS over the past three seasons. We would be talking about him a lot more if he weren't on a club that's been fighting to climb into the playoff places.
If Espinoza can continue to produce and lead San Jose further up the table, he will stay in the MVP conversation.
The New England Revolution had a terribly slow start to the season, but something's clicked recently, especially with their star playmaker. Gil has been on fire, recording 5g/1a in his last six games as the Revs have climbed back up the table.
The 2021 MVP has been so effective and entertaining. He solves all the problems for the Revs on the ball and can deliver a pass in the final third as well as anyone in MLS. However, goal-scoring has set him apart this season.
Sometimes you see just how valuable a player is when they miss a game. That was the case with Pep Biel, who was absent from Charlotte FC's 4-2 loss at the Columbus Crew over the weekend.
Charlotte's attack hums when Biel gets the ball, puts it on his wonderful left foot and can look up in the final third. Without him, they were lacking ideas. The Spaniard has three goals to go along with six assists, and he'd better get healthy soon or Charlotte might be in trouble without him!
The Brazilian has been so good again this season. Following up on a stellar 2024 campaign, the former Portland Timbers club-record signing has picked up where he left off – this time with FC Cincinnati.
Evander is the player who fans pay big money to watch every week. Flair, creativity, skill... and, most importantly, the final product that wins you games. He has six goals and one assist on the season to lead the Orange & Blue as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
The best and most consistent player on the top team in the East. Columbus have enjoyed a red-hot start to the 2025 season, and Rossi has been there every step of the way.
Constantly running behind the defense, linking up with his midfielders and putting the ball in the back of the net, the Uruguayan has six goals and one assist. A really tough stretch for Columbus over the next six weeks will determine if Rossi is a real MVP contender or not.