MVP Power Rankings: Columbus Crew's Diego Rossi surges to the top

Sometimes you see just how valuable a player is when they miss a game. That was the case with Pep Biel , who was absent from Charlotte FC 's 4-2 loss at the Columbus Crew over the weekend.

Charlotte's attack hums when Biel gets the ball, puts it on his wonderful left foot and can look up in the final third. Without him, they were lacking ideas. The Spaniard has three goals to go along with six assists, and he'd better get healthy soon or Charlotte might be in trouble without him!