Olivier Giroud signs for LAFC, reunites with Hugo Lloris

There's a new superstar striker in MLS, with LAFC officially signing Olivier Giroud to a Designated Player deal through 2025 with an option for 2026. He will join the club this summer as a free agent from Italian Serie A side AC Milan.

The move reunites Giroud with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, his longtime France teammate who LAFC signed this winter from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Since the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens July 18, Giroud could debut no sooner than LAFC's July 20 regular-season match at Seattle Sounders FC. Their Leagues Cup campaign begins shortly after that.

"It is an incredibly exciting day for all associated with LAFC to welcome Olivier, his wife Jennifer, and his family to the club," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.