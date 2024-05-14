Olivier Giroud signs for LAFC, reunites with Hugo Lloris

There's a new superstar striker in MLS, with LAFC officially signing Olivier Giroud to a Designated Player deal through 2025 with an option for 2026. He will join the club this summer as a free agent from Italian Serie A side AC Milan.
The move reunites Giroud with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, his longtime France teammate who LAFC signed this winter from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Since the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens July 18, Giroud could debut no sooner than LAFC's July 20 regular-season match at Seattle Sounders FC. Their Leagues Cup campaign begins shortly after that.
"It is an incredibly exciting day for all associated with LAFC to welcome Olivier, his wife Jennifer, and his family to the club," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
"Olivier has a clear hunger to win, which he has done consistently throughout his club and international career. His championship ambition and his qualities as a man and as a player directly align with ours as a club. Therefore, we believe Olivier will be a great addition as we continue in our pursuit of more trophies."
Generational goalscorer
Giroud is France's all-time leading scorer with 57 goals. He is also third in appearances (131) for Les Bleus and is expected to participate in Euro 2024 this summer.
At club level, Giroud has notched an astounding 285 goals and 97 assists in 716 all-competition appearances. He spent a decade at Premier League teams Arsenal and Chelsea before heading to AC Milan. In France's Ligue 1, Giroud rose to prominence with Montpellier after turning pro at boyhood side Grenoble.
Giroud has won 13 combined trophies for club and country, highlighted by the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France and the 2021 UEFA Champions League with Chelsea. His scorpion-kick goal in Arsenal colors earned him the 2017 FIFA Puskás Award, recognizing the calendar year's top goal.
"I am delighted and excited to join LAFC," Giroud said. "I can’t wait to get to Los Angeles and to play in front of the 3252 and all of the incredible fans."
Joining LAFC
Standing at 6-foot-4, Giroud combines target play with a brilliant left foot and striker's instincts. That profile gives LAFC a high-profile No. 9 alongside Denis Bouanga, Cristian Olivera, Mateusz Bogusz, David Martínez and more.
The Black & Gold are chasing a third straight MLS Cup appearance under head coach Steve Cherundolo, defeating Philadelphia Union in 2022 and falling to Columbus Crew in 2023.
LAFC memorably added big-name players before their MLS Cup 2022 capture, with Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini joining after their respective time at Real Madrid and Juventus. Bouanga, the 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, also arrived that summer.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant