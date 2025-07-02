Rosters for 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

MLS NEXT has announced player selections, details and broadcast information for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.
The annual match will showcase North America's top young players in an East vs. West format. The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season and 2025 MLS NEXT Cup.
To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2008-10 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT’s premier events – MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
- WHEN: Monday, July 21 | 8:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Palmer Field | Austin, Texas
- WATCH: Streaming live on MLSsoccer.com and MLS's YouTube channel
- Free to attend: Fans may register for free tickets by clicking here
Name
Team
Birth Year
David Uranga
Athletum FC
2009
Jonathan Ransom
Atlanta United
2008
DD Sibrian
Atlanta United
2009
Zach Cielewich
Baltimore Armour
2008
Wyatt Holt
Charlotte FC
2009
Robert Turdean
Chicago Fire FC
2010
Prince Forfor
Columbus Crew
2009
Judah Pritchett
D.C. United
2008
Ademar Chávez
FC Cincinnati
2009
Andrei Chirila
FC Cincinnati
2008
Nash Dearmin
Inter Miami CF
2009
Quinton John
Inter Miami CF
2008
Éloi Breton
CF Montréal
2009
Liam Devan
Nashville SC
2009
Josh Macedo
New England Revolution
2009
Cristiano Oliveira
New England Revolution
2008
Peter Molinari
New York City FC
2009
Gustavo Caraballo
Orlando City SC
2008
Dylan Judelson
Orlando City SC
2008
Malik Jakupovic
Philadelphia Union
2009
Jamir Johnson
Philadelphia Union
2008
Kervon Kerr
Toronto FC
2009
Nicolás Aristizabal
Austin FC
2008
Christian Ayala
Austin FC
2009
Graham Ford
Barca Residency Academy
2009
Jackson Pomeroy
Colorado Rapids
2009
Steel Cook
FC Dallas
2009
Isaiah Kaakoush
FC Dallas
2008
Isac Enriquez
De Anza Force
2008
Daniel Barrett
Houston Dynamo FC
2009
Jack Kortkamp
Sporting Kansas City
2008
Eddie Chadwick
LA Galaxy
2009
Max Steelman
LA Galaxy
2009
Tyson Espy
LAFC
2009
Tim Dennis
Minnesota United FC
2009
August Nystrom
Portland Timbers
2009
Rylan Hashimoto
Real Salt Lake
2009
Van Parker
Real Salt Lake
2009
Kaedren Spivey
San Jose Earthquakes
2009
Ronan Leeming
Seattle Sounders FC
2009
Lorenzo Cornelius
St. Louis CITY SC
2008
Owen Jorgensen
St. Louis CITY SC
2010
Tyler Brown
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2009
Sahil Deo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2008
Coaches
The East All-Stars will be led by Orlando City academy director and U18 head coach Javier Carrillo, who steered the Lions to their first-ever Generation adidas Cup title in April.
The West All-Stars will be led by Austin FC U16 head coach Jason Shackell, who helped the U16 side reach the quarterfinals of the 2025 Generation adidas Cup and the Round of 32 at MLS NEXT Cup in June.