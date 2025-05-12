Rivalry Week: Top 5 biggest rivalries in MLS

Rivalry Week is upon us and this weekend will give us some of the tastiest and fiercest rivalries in MLS.

I was lucky enough to take part in some special derbies during my playing career, including two of these in the top five. What I learned from talking to fans was that these games mean more. Bragging rights are on the line with your neighbors and rivals, bringing out the best in the biggest stars. Legends are born out of these iconic moments. Every great rivalry has those special moments where the stakes are huge and the pressure is massive.

WHEN: Sunday, May 18 - 9 pm ET

Sunday, May 18 - 9 pm ET WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+

This is the best rivalry in MLS and it's not even close.

Superstars on both clubs, iconic moments and brilliant goals – this derby has everything and then some. It's must-watch TV every time LA Galaxy and LAFC meet. They even moved this game to the Rose Bowl in front of a record 82,000+ fans and that's still not the most iconic moment in this rivalry's history!

Hollywood couldn't have written a better script if they tried when the first El Tráfico took place in 2018. Zlatan Ibrahimović was fresh off a plane from Manchester the night before and started on the bench. With the shiny new SoCal club in full control and up 3-0 on the road, Zlatan gets the home crowd on their feet as he stands at the midline to enter the match and make his LA Galaxy debut. He had a brace in hand 25 minutes later, including one of the best goals you will ever see in MLS. The Galaxy won 4-3 and the rest is history.