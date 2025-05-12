Rivalry Week: Top 5 biggest rivalries in MLS

Rivalry Week is upon us and this weekend will give us some of the tastiest and fiercest rivalries in MLS.
I was lucky enough to take part in some special derbies during my playing career, including two of these in the top five. What I learned from talking to fans was that these games mean more. Bragging rights are on the line with your neighbors and rivals, bringing out the best in the biggest stars. Legends are born out of these iconic moments. Every great rivalry has those special moments where the stakes are huge and the pressure is massive.
Let's dive in.
- WHEN: Sunday, May 18 - 9 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
This is the best rivalry in MLS and it's not even close.
Superstars on both clubs, iconic moments and brilliant goals – this derby has everything and then some. It's must-watch TV every time LA Galaxy and LAFC meet. They even moved this game to the Rose Bowl in front of a record 82,000+ fans and that's still not the most iconic moment in this rivalry's history!
Hollywood couldn't have written a better script if they tried when the first El Tráfico took place in 2018. Zlatan Ibrahimović was fresh off a plane from Manchester the night before and started on the bench. With the shiny new SoCal club in full control and up 3-0 on the road, Zlatan gets the home crowd on their feet as he stands at the midline to enter the match and make his LA Galaxy debut. He had a brace in hand 25 minutes later, including one of the best goals you will ever see in MLS. The Galaxy won 4-3 and the rest is history.
Every game since has lived up to the hype. Riqui Puig is still recovering from his ACL injury, so pay attention to Denis Bouanga in this next edition of El Tráfico – part of a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader on Matchday 14. Bouanga is the biggest superstar in this rivalry right now and has scored seven goals in seven career matches against the Galaxy.
- WHEN: Saturday, May 17 - 7 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes
Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati have been the class of the Eastern Conference for the last couple of years, making this rivalry mean even more.
Every time these two clubs meet, it's a battle for supremacy in the state of Ohio and nobody wants to give an inch. The clash of two great managers in Cincy's Pat Noonan and Columbus' Wilfried Nancy has made this match live up to the expectations, and there's no shortage of star power on either side.
The most iconic moment has to be the Crew's comeback in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final. On the road against Supporters' Shield-winning Cincy and 2-0 down, the momentum swung late in the second half. FCC ran out of gas as Columbus just kept pushing. Diego Rossi scored a late equalizer to send it to extra time, where Christian Ramírez scored the game-winner and sent Columbus to MLS Cup.
I'll be watching closely as Evander takes the field for his first Hell is Real derby this weekend, looking to outduel Rossi. He's a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate with the ability to change the game at any moment. Will he be the next hero in this great matchup of Eastern Conference titans?
- WHEN: Saturday, May 17 - 9:30 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes
This rivalry runs deep in tradition and history even before Major League Soccer existed. Simply put, these clubs hate each other.
Two of the best Western Conference clubs over the past decade, they have squared off plenty of times with the battle for Cascadia on the line. None of the moments have been better than during the Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs. The second leg was in Seattle after Portland won at home 2-1 four days prior. Raúl Ruidíaz scored at the death to send this series to extra time and tied 3-3 on aggregate. Both teams scored in extra time to send this one to penalties... the drama! Ultimately, Portland won the shootout and gave Seattle an early vacation.
Without a genuine superstar on either club, I'm looking for Albert Rusnák to take the reins of this rivalry. He has the quality to dictate possession for the Sounders, but also the skill to be the difference-maker in the final third as well. For Portland, can David Da Costa continue his solid first season in MLS?
- WHEN: Saturday, May 17 - 4:30 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
At one point this rivalry was the best in MLS. It had superstars on both sides, with my MLS Season Pass colleague Bradley Wright-Phillips becoming the all-time leader in Hudson River Derby goals for RBNY while NYCFC were trotting out David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo.
This derby seemed to stagnate for a while until a feisty playoff matchup last year kicked things into gear. Now, I genuinely can't wait to see these two clash again this weekend.
You can't talk about iconic derby moments without mentioning the "Red Wedding." The Red Bulls, led by my MLS Season Pass colleagues BWP and Dax McCarty, stormed into Yankee Stadium and scored a touchdown. The onslaught ended 7-0, creating a moment never to be forgotten by the RBNY faithful.
Emil Forsberg leads the Red Bulls these days as the maestro in the middle and is masterful in the attack with the ball at his feet. For NYCFC it's all about the dynamic Costa Rican forward Alonso Martínez, who's been in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race the past year and a half.
- WHEN: Sunday, May 18 - 7 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
This Florida Derby is hot and testy – and it's not just the weather.
Although this rivalry is only a few years old, it has recently become one of the spiciest in MLS. The matchup history couldn't be more even, as both teams have gone 5W-5L-5D against each other.
The addition of the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi, has made this rivalry even better. Who can forget the Leagues Cup knockout game where Orlando tried to ruffle Messi's feathers and kick the crap out of him? That game plan didn't work out too well as Messi scored twice and sent Orlando home.
Then last year, there's the early-season matchup where Orlando entered as one of the preseason favorites, only to get beat down from the first minute 'til the last and lose 5-0. Messi and Luis Suárez were dominant then and should be at the focal point again this weekend, in part one of the Sunday Night Soccer doubleheader.
For Orlando City, it's about Luis Muriel. He had a disappointing first season in MLS, but has stepped up this year alongside fellow DPs Marco Pašalić and Martín Ojeda. Can the former Colombian international be the hero for Orlando and spoil the party for Miami?