FIFA Club World Cup: Quarterfinal matchups & key info

It's down to the final eight at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as the global tournament inches closer to the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium.
All quarterfinal games can be watched for free on DAZN.com.
Quarterfinal matches
- Fluminense (Brazil) vs. Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
- Palmeiras (Brazil) vs. Chelsea (England)
- Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
- Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
- WHEN: Friday, July 4 | 3 pm ET
- WHERE: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Fluminense and Al-Hilal both pulled off shock results to reach the quarterfinals.
Thanks to goals by Germán Cano and Hércules, Fluminense ousted UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan, 2-0, in the Round of 16. Beforehand, the Brazilian side finished as the Group F runner-up.
Meanwhile, Al-Hilal completed the upset of the tournament by defeating English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City, 4-3, in extra time. Marcos Leonardo scored a brace for the Saudi Arabian club, which finished second in Group H.
- WHEN: Friday, July 4 | 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One of two Brazilian clubs still alive, Palmeiras face English Premier League side Chelsea for a spot in the semifinals.
After topping Group A, Palmeiras knocked off fellow Brazilian side Botafogo, 1-0, in the Round of 16. Paulinho netted the decisive goal in the 100th minute.
In a match that lasted more than four-and-a-half hours due to a lengthy weather delay, Chelsea secured a wild 4-1 win over Portuguese side Benfica via extra-time goals by Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Beforehand, they slotted second in Group D.
- WHEN: Saturday, July 5 | 12 pm ET
- WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
In arguably the marquee matchup of the quarterfinals, a pair of European juggernauts clash at Atlanta United's home stadium.
Powered by a João Neves brace, Paris Saint-Germain ended Inter Miami CF's historic Club World Cup run with a resounding 4-0 win in the Round of 16. The Group B winners also got star forward Ousmane Dembélé back from injury.
Harry Kane struck twice to help lead Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win over Flamengo. The German Bundesliga powerhouse reached the knockouts by slotting second in Group C.
- WHEN: Saturday, July 5 | 4 pm ET
- WHERE: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey
It's another clash of European titans when Real Madrid meet Borussia Dortmund in the final Club World Cup quarterfinal matchup.
After finishing atop Group H, Real Madrid edged Juventus, 1-0, in the Round of 16 after Gonzalo García scored the decisive goal in the second half. Head coach Xabi Alonso recently took over the LaLiga side.
Borussia Dortmund also won their group (Group F) before knocking off LIGA MX side Monterrey, 2-1, in the Round of 16. Serhou Guirassy struck for a first-half brace to lead the German Bundesliga side.