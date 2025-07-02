FIFA Club World Cup: Quarterfinal matchups & key info

All quarterfinal games can be watched for free on DAZN.com .

It's down to the final eight at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup , as the global tournament inches closer to the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal completed the upset of the tournament by defeating English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City, 4-3 , in extra time. Marcos Leonardo scored a brace for the Saudi Arabian club, which finished second in Group H.

Thanks to goals by Germán Cano and Hércules, Fluminense ousted UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan, 2-0 , in the Round of 16. Beforehand, the Brazilian side finished as the Group F runner-up.

Fluminense and Al-Hilal both pulled off shock results to reach the quarterfinals.

WHEN: Friday, July 4 | 9 pm ET

Friday, July 4 | 9 pm ET WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One of two Brazilian clubs still alive, Palmeiras face English Premier League side Chelsea for a spot in the semifinals.

After topping Group A, Palmeiras knocked off fellow Brazilian side Botafogo, 1-0, in the Round of 16. Paulinho netted the decisive goal in the 100th minute.