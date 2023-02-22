The next MLS homegrown star? Breakout candidates for 2023

Ready or not, the 2023 MLS season kicks off on Feb. 25 with a full slate of Matchday 1 fixtures – all of which you can watch for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV this weekend.

From our season preview guide to our list of new faces you need to know , fans have just about all the information they need heading into the new season. However, we'd be remiss in not sharing the goods on some of the league's most promising homegrown players who are primed for a breakout year.

“Of any player we’ve had at the Union, his ceiling is the highest,” Curtin told the Philadelphia Inquirer for a piece that labeled McGlynn Philly’s “must-watch” player this season. “I say that not to put pressure on him, but because it’s true. He does things with the ball, that left foot, that – I’ve seen [Hristo] Stoichkov, I’ve seen Haris Medunjanin, he has that same kind of quality.”

It’s not easy to carve out minutes in the Union’s rugged, athletic midfield. That said, McGlynn has logged time in just about every one of its spots this preseason. Then consider this: Bedoya turned 36 in April, Philadelphia will compete on several fronts this season – starting with Concacaf Champions League – and McGlynn’s “wand of a left foot,” in head coach Jim Curtin’s words, is what makes him truly special.

Odds are you’ve probably watched some of Philly ’s favorite transplanted New Yorker by now. McGlynn , 19, logged 1,641 MLS minutes over the past two seasons and in November the clever central midfielder became the third-youngest player to start in an MLS Cup final. Yet that opportunity was mainly the product of an injury to captain Alejandro Bedoya ; only 19 of his 48 league and postseason appearances to date have been starts.

Cowell’s physical gifts and aggressive attacking mentality have long been evident; his consistency and optimal tactical deployment, less so. As Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted in naming him as San Jose’s breakout player candidate for 2023 , his USMNT performance suggested he’s got clarity and purpose in that inverted left wing role. He’ll be crucial to hopes of a Quakes revival, and conversely, would improve his own prospects for a big European transfer move in the process.

But that was a January camp cap, and only his second one. And San Jose’s chronic underachievement has limited him to just 33 career playoff minutes, one of many indicators of the unfulfilled potential in both Cowell and the Quakes at large. Now the surrounding circumstances have brightened, with new head coach Luchi Gonzalez arriving by the Bay and a heretofore spend-leery ownership shelling out for new Designated Player Carlos Gruezo and, perhaps, other squad investments to come.

Wait a minute, some of you may be thinking. Hasn’t the Quakes ’ wunderkind winger ‘broken through’ already? And yeah, ‘23 is Cowell ’s fifth pro season since becoming the youngest signing in club history at 15 years of age; he's currently standing on 9g/12a in 81 career MLS appearances (33 starts, 3,677 minutes). He earned a USMNT cap just last month, via a man-of-the-match outing vs. Serbia .

In our reckoning of Canadian contenders for this list, CFM’s 19-year-old central midfielder narrowly edges his fellow Montréal homegrown Rida Zouhir and Toronto FC’s highly talented – but possibly Europe-bound at a moment’s notice – Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty. Buzz out of Quebec suggests that Saliba has impressed during Hernan Losada’s first preseason in charge, earning looks at both his usual No. 8 role and a more advanced attacking remit.

Montréal’s lucrative winter sale of local kid Ismaël Koné to Watford has opened up opportunities in the engine room, and given how well the club has coached up, then sold on prospects like Koné and Alistair Johnston, we expect them to give Saliba a chance to show why he can be the next one on that assembly line. Veterans Victor Wanyama and Samuel Piette look to be the midfield starters, but they’ll need platooning in the busy season ahead.

“For me, Nathan has always been a player that I have found to be very talented, but above all someone who is attentive, open-minded to receive advice,” Piette told RDS after Saliba scored in a preseason win over a Premier League Soccer of Quebec All-Stars side.