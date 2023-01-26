USA Player Ratings: Vazquez, Cowell stand out in loss vs. Serbia

By Ben Wright @benwright

player-ratings-us-serbia

With the 2022 World Cup in the rearview mirror, the US men's national team started off 2023 with a closely contested 2-1 loss to Serbia in a January camp friendly at LAFC's BMO Stadium on Wednesday night.

While a win wasn't in the cards for the Yanks, a couple of players put in strong showings and made their case to be involved in the upcoming cycle.

That's kind of the point of the January camp anyway, isn't it?

6.5
CHI_Gabriel_Slonina_HEA
Gaga Slonina
Goalkeeper · USA

The former Chicago Fire prodigy became the youngest 'keeper to start a match for the United States and lived up to the hype with an unreal first-half save, reaching behind himself and somehow clawing the ball back before it crossed the line. He commanded his box with maturity and was not at fault for either of Serbia's goals.

5.0
Jonathan Gómez
Defender · USA

Gómez, previously of USL Championship side Louisville City, showed promise in his second cap, linking well with Cade Cowell on the left flank and providing an outlet in possession. He didn't have much notable impact in the final third initially, but his impact grew as the night went on. Though his positioning allowed Serbia to get in behind on a handful of occasions, overall he recovered well.

5.5
LA_Jalen_Neal_HEA
Jalen Neal
Defender · USA

It was a tale of two halves for the 19-year-old LA Galaxy defender. His positioning and passing under pressure were nearly flawless in the first half. He froze, though, just minutes after the break, allowing Veljko Simić to pounce on the ball at the edge of the box and bury a simple shot to take the lead. Neal nearly repeated his mistake just minutes later but was saved by the offside flag.

Overall, it was certainly a promising showing for the youngster, but one that pointed to areas that could use improvement.

5.0
NSH_Walker_Zimmerman
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · USA

It was overall a typically assured half for the Nashville SC stalwart, wearing the armband for the seventh time. However, Zimmerman allowed Serbia to equalize just before the break, positioning himself poorly and allowing Luka Ilić's shot through the wall and into the goal. He was withdrawn at the half in what the broadcast called "a planned change."

6.5
VAN_Julian_Gressel_HEA
Julian Gressel
Midfielder · USA

Earning his first cap just months after becoming an American citizen, the Vancouver Whitecaps fullback marked his debut with an assist, sending an inch-perfect cross for Brandon Vazquez to head home. As well as occupying good positions to receive the ball, Gressel had a handful of dangerous entry passes into the final third.

4.5
CLB_Aidan_Morris_HEA
Aidan Morris
Midfielder · USA

Morris filled the Tyler Adams role admirably, covering ground on both sides of the ball and putting in a shift to track back and regain possession. His forward passing was often lacking, though, and even while forcing New England Revolution's Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrović into a spectacular save, he may have been better served finding a teammate.

5.5
DAL_Paxton_Pomykal_HEA
Paxton Pomykal
Midfielder · USA

Pomykal dropped into a deeper role than he typically plays for FC Dallas. It gave the US some desperately needed playmaking from midfield, but also limited his effectiveness in the final third where he usually thrives.

5.5
Alan Soñora
Midfielder · USA

The 24-year-old debutant was the more attack-minded member of the midfield trio, consistently looking to get the ball to feet in the final third. The pass didn't always come off, but the ideas were there.

7.0
SJ_Cade_Cowell_HEA
Cade Cowell
Forward · USA

The San Jose Earthquakes man did just about everything aside from scoring in an electric showing. Cowell's direct running and sheer pace were a menace for the Serbian defense all night, nearly scoring in the first half and then hitting either post within the span of a minute in the second. He's capable of changing a game every time he gets on the ball.

7.0
CIN_Brandon_Vazquez_HEA
Brandon Vazquez
Forward · USA

Vazquez was finally given his chance with the US, and he grabbed it with both hands. Despite being isolated against a pair of center backs, he held the ball up well and was an effective focal point for the attack.

In addition to causing problems with his pressing, he picked really good positions in the box to get onto the ball and capped off his international debut with a perfectly taken flicked header to open the scoring. A true striker's goal.

5.5
Zendejas.jpg
Alex Zendejas
Midfielder · USA

The Club América attacker had a fairly quiet first half in his USMNT debut but came to life late in the match, picking out some clever passes around the box and nearly connecting on a couple of half chances. It didn't quite come together for Zendejas on the night, but the talent is certainly there.

5.5
Anthony Hudson
Manager

After taking over for the January camp, the caretaker manager generally put his players in positions to succeed. The team had cohesive ideas in the final third despite a short preparation time and maintained the familiar style of play that had been established over the previous three years. It would be harsh to fault Hudson for the individual errors that led to both of Serbia's goals, and he gave some exciting young players a platform to make their cases for further inclusion.

Substitutes

5.5
RBNY_Aaron_Long_HEA
Aaron Long
Defender · USA

The new LAFC man replaced Zimmerman at the break and kept the same level. As usual, Long maintained the ball well and wasn't at fault for either of Serbia's goals.

6.0
POR_Eryk_Williamson_HEA
Eryk Williamson
Midfielder · USA

Williamson was a spark of energy in his 35-minute showing. The Portland Timbers midfielder flew into tackles, winning back possession and consistently looking to move the ball forward. He provided more of an attacking threat than any other midfielder.

5.5
NE_DeJuan_Jones_HEA
DeJuan Jones
Defender · USA

Another debutant, the New England Revolution fullback showed flashes in his 30-minute shift. Jones was consistently able to beat his man on the dribble and pick out a good ball into the box. He nearly set up an equalizer for Paul Arriola.

3.5
matthew-hoppe
Matthew Hoppe
Forward · USA

Hoppe hardly made an impact off the bench. After replacing Vazquez in the 62nd minute, he touched the ball just three times and didn't offer the same presence in the final third.

5.0
LAFC_Kellyn_Acosta_HEA
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

On for Pomykal for the final 30 minutes, Acosta put in a diligent two-way shift. Always strong in the tackle, he was able to deliver a few decent set-pieces but couldn't find a breakthrough pass from the run of play.

5.0
DAL_Paul_Arriola_HEA-1
Paul Arriola
Midfielder · USA

The FC Dallas man nearly had an instant impact, hitting a speculative shot just after coming on in the 72nd minute and forcing Petrović into a strong close-range save after a spectacular cross from DeJuan Jones.

US Men's National Team

Related Stories

USMNT coach Anthony Hudson hails Vazquez, Cowell, Zendejas after Serbia loss
Three takeaways as USMNT's 2026 World Cup cycle gets off to shaky start
Recap: Brandon Vazquez nets in debut but USMNT fall to Serbia  
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union acquire Joaquín Torres from CF Montréal
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union acquire Joaquín Torres from CF Montréal
USMNT coach Anthony Hudson hails Vazquez, Cowell, Zendejas after Serbia loss
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT coach Anthony Hudson hails Vazquez, Cowell, Zendejas after Serbia loss
MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas fall to Ecuador's Barcelona S.C.

MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas fall to Ecuador's Barcelona S.C.
USA Player Ratings: Vazquez, Cowell stand out in loss vs. Serbia

USA Player Ratings: Vazquez, Cowell stand out in loss vs. Serbia
Three takeaways as USMNT's 2026 World Cup cycle gets off to shaky start
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways as USMNT's 2026 World Cup cycle gets off to shaky start
Recap: Brandon Vazquez nets in debut but USMNT fall to Serbia  

Recap: Brandon Vazquez nets in debut but USMNT fall to Serbia  
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video