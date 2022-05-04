The Blueprint: How Seattle Sounders have built & maintained a CCL contender

This works at any budget point in the league. If you’re a small-spending team with almost no DPs, but have a very good developmental path and a veteran, MLS-proven core, you’re the Rapids . If you do that and have an elite developmental path, you’re the Union . If you do that and make elite developmental signings from overseas, you’re NYCFC . If you do that and have a good developmental path and elite DPs, you’re the Sounders.

Going back basically to 2009, you will find this team has always had a handful (sometimes seven or eight, sometimes as few as three or four, but always a bunch of them) of guys in prominent roles who are either MLS lifers, or guys who have taken their shot elsewhere and decided MLS is the life for them. In an ideal world you end up with something like the exact mix the Sounders have, where the “core” expands to include the DPs as well as Homegrown products, SuperDraft picks and TAM guys, and it becomes a self-sustaining cycle. New additions come in and immediately work to fit in. This is as true for new DP signings (remember how seamless it was for Joao Paulo?) as it is for free-agent acquisitions (Kelyn Rowe’s ability to soak up minutes at four spots has been a godsend for a team trying to juggle as many as 50 games per calendar year).