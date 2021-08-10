The 10 biggest moves of the 2021 MLS Secondary Transfer Window

This deadline-day move represents a big opportunity for Ebobisse , a once-capped US men’s national team forward. He was traded from the Portland Timbers to the San Jose Earthquakes in an exchange that’s widely being hailed as a win-win for all parties involved.

Ebobisse gets the chance to play as a central striker after ample time out wide in Portland, and the No. 9 projects as a building block for San Jose as they chase a playoff spot. With 26 goals and eight assists during his Timbers’ career, Ebobisse has proven to be a reliable threat in MLS – something the Quakes need after mixed results on the international market.