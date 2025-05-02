MLS Golden Boot race: Who are the main contenders?

What I do know at this early stage? This can be the best Golden Boot race we've had in a long time, because these are all guys that will score consistently throughout the season.

Though Hugo Cuypers and Tai Baribo currently share the lead with seven goals heading into Matchday 11, nine players have tallied six goals or more and can be considered in the mix at this point. A whopping 18 in all have scored at least five times, and that doesn’t even include Lionel Messi . Here’s a few thoughts on the leading contenders among them.

Elite finishers have a mindset of ‘I need to be on the end of this play.’ It even shows in how they celebrate their goals. You can always see how much it means to certain strikers – like ecstasy mixed with relief. I see that in Cuypers. He's fun to watch around the penalty box: good movement, will stick his head in anywhere, doesn't take too many touches, usually looks for one-touch or two-touch finishes.

Chicago Fire FC ’s star No. 9 is also right near the top of the expected goals category, which suggests Gregg Berhalter’s system is creating chances for him. Beyond the stats, there’s something else I notice.

With Wagner whipping in balls, that's where he thrives. Philly like to get the ball out wide and deliver crosses in the box, and with Baribo, you’ll notice he usually just takes one or two touches in the buildup. He wants to lay it off and get into the box, because he knows the devastating service that comes from out wide when you're playing for Philly. He's a man who understands where he gets goals in this side.

The early Golden Boot pacesetter has slowed down in recent weeks. But you’ve got to understand something: Kai Wagner has been hurt. The Union ’s left back hits some of the league’s best crosses, and he’s already assisted on three of Baribo’s goals.

It was just such smart movement to find space, an awareness that comes from experience and natural goalscoring instincts, and it shows how the Whitecaps' man could keep pace with this pack. Look, I know I’ve been raving about my former teammate since 2019, and it’s for a reason. He’s a brilliant striker, very underrated, very unselfish. He does everything a No. 9 is supposed to do.

Only goals in league play count towards the Golden Boot. But on Wednesday night, I found myself repeatedly rewinding a decisive moment from Vancouver ’s big Concacaf Champions Cup win over Miami – when Brian White slipped away from two defenders to slot home the equalizer, that all-important away goal, with his left foot.

Interestingly enough, there are several teammates in the running, including this duo that reportedly cost FC Cincinnati upwards of $28 million over the winter. While traditionally that’s hard to sustain, these two already have six goals apiece, even though it feels like they’re still shifting through the gears at their new club.

Evander is probably one of my top three players to watch in the league. He just has a way of making the game look so easy with everything he does, even if it's world-class stuff. It’s like he's in his back garden, striking the ball casually into the top corner or gliding by players like they're not even there. That said, I don’t expect him to win the Golden Boot, even if he’s one of MLS’s most goal-dangerous No. 10s.