Team of the Week presented by Audi: Toronto FC make a splash in Week 12

Toronto FC still face an uphill climb to overcome their difficult start to the 2021 season, but a step in the right direction sees the Reds pace the Week 12 Team of the Week presented by Audi.
TFC interim coach Javier Perez leads the side after orchestrating a 3-2 win over the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution, ending a six-game losing streak and injecting a new-coach bump after the Chris Armas era came to a close. Yeferson Soteldo was pivotal in that match, dropping one goal and one assist as the Venezuelan international looks to truly settle into MLS.
Soteldo appears up top alongside Columbus Crew star Lucas Zelarayan, who had one goal and one assist in a 2-2 draw at FC Cincinnati in the season’s first Hell is Real derby. Zelarayan sparked the come-from-behind effort and played up top after Columbus went down a man, demonstrating his attacking prowess and instincts.
The midfield again features Chicago Fire FC standout Alvaro Medran, who picked up two assists in a 3-1 win over Orlando City SC, giving the Spaniard five helpers in their last three games. As for Damir Kreilach, he scored twice in a 4-0 win for Real Salt Lake over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, earning his second brace of the season.
Djordje Mihailovic recorded an assist for the third straight CF Montréal game, continuing his leading role after an offseason trade from Chicago. Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo controlled the game in a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC, and Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta carried impressive form into this summer's Gold Cup, shining in a 2-0 win over Minnesota United FC.
Rayan Raveloson's powerful header opened his MLS account in the LA Galaxy’s 3-1 win over FC Dallas, the defensive midfielder shining at center back given LA's roster availability constraints. The backline also includes New York Red Bulls left back John Tolkin and Philadelphia Union right back Olivier Mbaizo, who both turned heads in a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena.
At goalkeeper, LAFC youngster Tomas Romero preserved a shutout in a 2-0 victory over Austin FC, marking his latest step forward as a first-year pro.
Team of the Week (3-5-2, left to right): Tomas Romero (LAFC) – John Tolkin (RBNY), Rayan Raveloson (LA), Olivier Mbaizo (PHI) – Djordje Mihailovic (MTL), Alvaro Medran (CHI), Joao Paulo (SEA), Kellyn Acosta (COL), Damir Kreilach (RSL) – Lucas Zelarayan (CLB), Yeferson Soteldo (TOR)
Coach: Javier Perez (TOR)
Bench: Bobby Shuttleworth (CHI), Eddie Segura (LAFC), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Kelyn Rowe (SEA), Sebastian Lletget (LA), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Jackson Conway (ATL)
The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.
