Recap: LA Galaxy 3, FC Dallas 1

Rayan Raveloson and Kevin Cabral each scored their first MLS goals before halftime and the LA Galaxy cruised to a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday evening.
Ethan Zubak also scored after the interval for LA, which was without team leading scorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez for a second straight match due to a calf injury.
Substitute Franco Jara scored his second goal of the season for FC Dallas, which has now conceded multiple goals in six games already this season.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This may have been LA's first victory without Chicharito, but it was a second consecutive positive showing in terms of chance creation. The Galaxy led Sporting Kansas City 1.9-1.7 in expected goals in their 2-0 defeat last week, and bested Dallas this week. That should give manager Greg Vanney confidence his side can find solutions in multiple ways.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Raveloson was signed to provide depth at the other end of the pitch. But his ability to lose his mark and direct a powerful header past Jimmy Maurer just 107 minutes into his MLS career will stick in the mind LA's future opponents as they work on their set piece defense.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Sebastian Lletget. The American international provided the service on Cabral's goal and more generally a source of consistency throughout the offensive third. He'll be missed as answers a deserved call the U.S. Gold Cup squad.
Up Next
- LA: Saturday, July 17 at Vancouver Whitecaps (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
- DAL: Saturday, July 17 at Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)