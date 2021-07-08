Recap: LA Galaxy 3, FC Dallas 1

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Rayan Raveloson and Kevin Cabral each scored their first MLS goals before halftime and the LA Galaxy cruised to a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday evening.

Ethan Zubak also scored after the interval for LA, which was without team leading scorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez for a second straight match due to a calf injury.

Substitute Franco Jara scored his second goal of the season for FC Dallas, which has now conceded multiple goals in six games already this season.

Goals

  • 17' - LA - Rayan Raveloson | WATCH
  • 27' - LA - Kevin Cabral | WATCH
  • 51' - LA - Ethan Zubak | WATCH
  • 71' - DAL - Franco Jara

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This may have been LA's first victory without Chicharito, but it was a second consecutive positive showing in terms of chance creation. The Galaxy led Sporting Kansas City 1.9-1.7 in expected goals in their 2-0 defeat last week, and bested Dallas this week. That should give manager Greg Vanney confidence his side can find solutions in multiple ways.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Raveloson was signed to provide depth at the other end of the pitch. But his ability to lose his mark and direct a powerful header past Jimmy Maurer just 107 minutes into his MLS career will stick in the mind LA's future opponents as they work on their set piece defense.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Sebastian Lletget. The American international provided the service on Cabral's goal and more generally a source of consistency throughout the offensive third. He'll be missed as answers a deserved call the U.S. Gold Cup squad.

Up Next

  • LA: Saturday, July 17 at Vancouver Whitecaps (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
  • DAL: Saturday, July 17 at Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
LA Galaxy FC Dallas

