Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Philadelphia Union 1

Sergio Santos headed in an 85th minute equalizer as the 10-man Philadelphia Union rallied to earn a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls Thursday night at Red Bull Arena.

The goal by Santos, who latched onto an Olivier Mbaizo service and headed in off the post, canceled out a 60th-minute penalty kick by Patryk Klimala after goalkeeper Matt Freese was sent off for DOGSO. Klimala sent substitute ‘keeper Joe Bendik the wrong way before burying his PK low inside the right post to break the scoreless stalemate.

Freese was victimized by a casual back pass by Jakob Glesnes and with Wikelman Carmona bearing down, he tried to cut the ball back before grabbing hold of Carmona in the box.

Both starting goalkeepers had to come off their line to make close-range saves inside the opening 20 minutes with Carlos Coronel denying Daniel Gazdag in the eighth minute and Freese getting the better of Klimala on the other end nine minutes later.

Red Bulls captain Sean Davis came up with a goal-line clearance deep into stoppage time to rob Jamiro Monteiro of the match’s first goal following a chaotic scramble in the box.

Coronel stretched out to his left to get a piece of Monteiro’s shot from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 50th minute.