Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Philadelphia Union 1

Sergio Santos headed in an 85th minute equalizer as the 10-man Philadelphia Union rallied to earn a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls Thursday night at Red Bull Arena.
The goal by Santos, who latched onto an Olivier Mbaizo service and headed in off the post, canceled out a 60th-minute penalty kick by Patryk Klimala after goalkeeper Matt Freese was sent off for DOGSO. Klimala sent substitute ‘keeper Joe Bendik the wrong way before burying his PK low inside the right post to break the scoreless stalemate.
Freese was victimized by a casual back pass by Jakob Glesnes and with Wikelman Carmona bearing down, he tried to cut the ball back before grabbing hold of Carmona in the box.
Both starting goalkeepers had to come off their line to make close-range saves inside the opening 20 minutes with Carlos Coronel denying Daniel Gazdag in the eighth minute and Freese getting the better of Klimala on the other end nine minutes later.
Red Bulls captain Sean Davis came up with a goal-line clearance deep into stoppage time to rob Jamiro Monteiro of the match’s first goal following a chaotic scramble in the box.
Coronel stretched out to his left to get a piece of Monteiro’s shot from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 50th minute.
After Klimala buried the Red Bulls' first PK of the season, substitute Omir Fernandez had a golden chance to put the match away, but just missed his 80th-minute chance. That miss proved costly because Santos ensured the Union shared the points with his headed finish five minutes later.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Union will be thrilled to head back down the Turnpike with a point having played the final 30 minutes down a man after Freese’s sending off. The Union’s No. 2 had a chance to impress with Andre Blake at the Gold Cup with Jamaica, but instead gets sent off and he’ll be suspended for Philly’s next match — at home against D.C. United on July 17. The Union are now winless in their last three, but the late dramatics ensured it wasn’t consecutive 1-0 defeats. The Red Bulls missed out on a chance to make it five straight wins at Red Bull Arena. Although they've picked up points in five of their last six matches, New York will rue not closing out the match the right way.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This DOGSO challenge by Freese, with Klimala burying the ensuing PK.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Santos came on in the 73rd minute and rescued his squad with a clinical equalizing header in the box 12 minutes after stepping onto the pitch.
Next Up
- RBNY: Saturday, July 17 vs. Inter Miami CF | 7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season
- PHI: Saturday, July 17 vs. D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season