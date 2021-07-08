Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 0, Real Salt Lake 4

A brace from Real Salt Lake attacking midfielder Damir Kreilach led his side to a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps Wednesday evening at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Although the match was played at the home of RSL, the Whitecaps were officially the home team for the match with the Canadian side continuing to be based in the United States due to Canada's COVID-19 restrictions.

RSL began the match in stunning fashion, finding the back of the net in under a minute through attacking midfielder Kreilach. Whitecaps goalkeeper, Thomas Hasal, was beaten by a left footed strike from the Croatian with the 21-year-old goalkeeper caught out of position for the chipped finish.

The Whitecaps had a fantastic chance early on in the second half to find an equalizer through Deiber Caicedo, but the left winger's strike was wide of the net. The Whitecaps would go on to rue that chance, because minutes later Kreilach doubled RSL's lead. Justin Meram serviced a beautiful ball into the box and Kreilach's forehead met it on the six-yard-line.

Vancouver's efforts didn't stop there, though. They countered numerous times through the pace of Caicedo, Brian White and Cristian Dajome, producing multiple scoring opportunities over the final thirty minutes of the match, but the RSL defense remained resilient.

The Whitecaps' spirits were broken in the 72nd minute, however, when defender Javain Brown brought down Justin Meram in the box. RSL earned a penalty and attacker Albert Rusnak tucked the ball away neatly on the top left corner of the net from the penalty spot.