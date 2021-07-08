Recap: Chicago Fire 3, Orlando City 1

Robert Beric gave Chicago the lead in the 72nd minute with his first goal since opening weekend, and the Fire defeated Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night for their second straight victory.

Boris Sekulic added his second goal of the season on a header in first-half stoppage time as the Fire strung together their first consecutive wins of 2021.

Alvaro Medran assisted each of those goals for his fourth and fifth of the season, all in the last three games, and substitute Chinoso Offor added insurance late insurance after a give-and-go with Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Andres Perea scored early for Orlando, which began with club scoring leader Nani and assists co-leader Mauricio Pereyra on the bench.