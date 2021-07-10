Recap: FC Cincinnati 2, Columbus Crew 2

FC Cincinnati were denied a memorable first win at TQL Stadium as 10-man Columbus Crew fought back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw in a fiery Hell is Real encounter Friday night.

The rivalry match started with a bang courtesy of the fastest goal of the MLS season to date when Edgar Castillo fired home inside 25 seconds. Luciano Acosta then made it 2-0 before Lucas Zelarayan pulled a goal back right before halftime for a Columbus side that was forced to play with 10 men from the 43rd minute following a red card for Harrison Afful. But despite their numerical disadvantage, Columbus would not go home empty-handed, securing a point thanks to a first MLS goal from Miguel Berry.

The first half was action-packed from start to finish. In the opening seconds, Acosta brilliantly danced past challenges on the endline before cutting the ball back for Castillo, whose first-time left-footed strike flew into the net off the despairing boot of Jonathan Menash as he tried to block on the line. Castillo's effort was the 12th fastest goal in MLS history.

The jubilant home crowd did not have to wait long for a second goal. This time Acosta was both instigator and finisher. The Argentine No. 10 started a neat interchange on the edge of the box involving Brenner and Isaac Atanga before the ball fell back to him in the area and he finished calmly past Crew backup keeper Evan Bush.

As well as the goalmouth action, the first half was also characterized by some heavy challenges. Mensah was arguably fortunate to escape at least a yellow card on multiple occasions, including for a late challenge on Acosta that incensed the Cincinnati bench.

But Columbus' aggression would cost them before the half was out. Already booked early on, Afful earned his second yellow and a red in the 43rd minute for bundling Acosta over from behind.

The half had one more unexpected twist, though, In the first minute of stoppage time, Zelarayan unleashed an unstoppable first-time shot from all of 30 yards to give the visitors some hope heading into the interval.

That goal would prove huge in changing the momentum of the contest. Despite being down a man, the Crew took the game to Cincinnati in the second half. Zelarayan almost scored his second sensational goal of the night with another first-time blast from outside the box only for this one to cannon off the underside of the bar and away,