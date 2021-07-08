Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Minnesota United 0

The Colorado Rapids extended their unbeaten streak at home to five games with a 2-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.
Both sides had a handful of decent chances early and tension started to rise when Minnesota’s Ozzie Alonso and Colorado’s Cole Bassett earned a yellow apiece for shoving each other after a play in the 36th minute.
In the final seconds of the first half, the Rapids struck first. Midfielder Braian Galvan took a shot across the goal, hitting the post and finding the back of the net to put Colorado up 1-0 in the 20-year-old's first start of the 2021 season.
The Rapids came out on the front foot in the second half, forcing Minnesota to defend multiple attacks and keeping MNUFC’s Tyler Miller on his toes. Head coach Adrian Heath brought on three substitutes in the 76-77th minutes to inject some energy into his side while Rapids manager Robin Fraser brought in veteran center back Drew Moor to bolster his backline and hang on to the clean sheet.
With nine minutes left in the game, the Rapids made the result safe. Forward Andre Shinyashiki chipped Miller to give the home side another goal and seal the win for the home side. Minnesota then they went down to 10 men when forward Ramon Abila was shown a red card in the 86th minute as the visitors ended up going home empty-handed.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After going unbeaten in four of their last five matches, the Colorado Rapids look to keep on rolling in 2021 as they have their sights set on staying consistent through the summer and into post-season. Considering this was a midweek away game at altitude for Minnesota United, Adrian Heath and company will likely see this first loss since they began the season 0-4 as a minor blip on the radar and look to get back on track next weekend at home.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan not only scored his first goal of 2021 tonight, but extended the club’s home scoring streak to 30 consecutive matches, the longest active streak in MLS.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Galvan scored the game’s first goal to give his side the momentum to take home all three points tonight.
Next Up
- COL: Saturday, July 17 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (9 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Altitude, NBCSCA)
- MIN: Sunday, July 18 vs. Seattle Sounders (2 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes)