Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Minnesota United 0

The Colorado Rapids extended their unbeaten streak at home to five games with a 2-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Both sides had a handful of decent chances early and tension started to rise when Minnesota’s Ozzie Alonso and Colorado’s Cole Bassett earned a yellow apiece for shoving each other after a play in the 36th minute.

In the final seconds of the first half, the Rapids struck first. Midfielder Braian Galvan took a shot across the goal, hitting the post and finding the back of the net to put Colorado up 1-0 in the 20-year-old's first start of the 2021 season.

The Rapids came out on the front foot in the second half, forcing Minnesota to defend multiple attacks and keeping MNUFC’s Tyler Miller on his toes. Head coach Adrian Heath brought on three substitutes in the 76-77th minutes to inject some energy into his side while Rapids manager Robin Fraser brought in veteran center back Drew Moor to bolster his backline and hang on to the clean sheet.