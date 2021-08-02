Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas continue renaissance in Week 16

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

FC Dallas are a team on the rise, rattling off their second straight win against a top-tier Western Conference side to pace the Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 16.

mls_soccer_20182021-08-02_07-40-08

Following their 2-1 win at Supporters’ Shield contender Sporting Kansas City, midfielder Paxton Pomykal slots into the 3-4-3 formation, head coach Luchi Gonzalez leads the group and center back Nkosi Tafari is the sole defender on the bench. Pomykal scored a wobbling right-footed blast that began FCD’s big night at Children’s Mercy Park.

The frontline is led by Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Cristian Dajome and Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain, who both netted braces, while New York City FC forward Thiago Andrade chipped in one goal and one assist. Higuain’s goals snapped a seven-game winless streak for Miami, Dajome salvaged a draw and Andrade proved explosive in a 4-1 dispatch of the Columbus Crew.

Across the midfield, Minnesota United FC playmaker Emanuel Reynoso had one goal and one assist in a double-game week. New England Revolution star Carles Gil had two assists in a 3-2 win at the New York Red Bulls, giving him a league-leading 15 helpers on the year. And Orlando City SC talisman Nani dropped one goal and one assist in a 3-2 comeback victory over rivals Atlanta United.

The backline includes Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner, Nashville SC center back Robert Castellanos and LA Galaxy right back Julian Araujo. Wagner and Castellanos both scored in 1-1 draws, with the latter shining in his MLS debut. Araujo dished out two assists in a 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers, continuing the teenage fullback’s rise.

The goalkeeper spot goes to JT Marcinkowski of the San Jose Earthquakes. Marcinkowski made his three saves count in a 1-0 win at the Seattle Sounders, ending a string of four straight draws and 11 games winless for the Quakes.

Advertising

Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): JT Marcinkowski (SJ) – Kai Wagner (PHI), Robert Castellanos (NSH), Julian Araujo (LA) – Nani (ORL), Carles Gil (NE), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Paxton Pomykal (DAL) – Cristian Dajome (VAN), Gonzalo Higuain (MIA), Thiago Andrade (NYC)

Coach: Luchi Gonzalez (DAL)

Bench: Bill Hamid (DC), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Rayan Raveloson (LA), Keaton Parks (NYC), Silvester van der Water (ORL), Michael Barrios (COL), Adam Buksa (NE)

The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

mls_soccer_20182021-08-01_20-53-32

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Team of the Week

Advertising

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, NYCFC and Sporting KC dominate in Week 15
Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England, Seattle a class above in Week 14
Team of the Week presented by Audi: CF Montréal pack a punch in Week 13

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
USMNT Gold Cup triumph brings vindication for Gregg Berhalter
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT Gold Cup triumph brings vindication for Gregg Berhalter
Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC
Transfer Tracker

Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC
Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week
Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16

Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16
Inter Miami relishing “breath of fresh air" before Orlando City derby

Inter Miami relishing “breath of fresh air" before Orlando City derby
Report: Orlando City make offer for teenage Argentina attacking midfielder
Transfer Tracker

Report: Orlando City make offer for teenage Argentina attacking midfielder
More News
Video
Video
All goals from week 16
24:05

All goals from week 16
All the top moments from week 16
4:24

All the top moments from week 16
GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
1:30

GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
58:38

Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.