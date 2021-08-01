Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, New England Revolution 3

The New England Revolution continued their winning streak in dramatic fashion Saturday, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 at Red Bull Arena.

The Revs were twice behind on the night, first through an early goal from Wikelman Carmona and then, just three minutes after an equalizer from Gustavo Bou on the hour-mark, courtesy of Fabio. But Bruce Arena's men showed impressive resolve to maintain their place atop the Supporters' Shield standings.

The Red Bulls got off to a quick start at home, scoring the game's first goal in the eighth minute. Kyle Duncan sent the ball towards the teenager, Carmona who shot from distance to score a memorable first MLS goal.

The Red Bulls were the dominant team for much of the first 20 minutes, though the Revolution worked themselves into the match by the midway point of the first half. Suddenly, they began racking up shots, with Adam Buksa hitting a post and the crossbar in the search for an equalizer.

The visitors maintained that momentum to start the second half, and eventually got the breakthrough 60 minutes in. Bou scored his ninth goal in 10 games, receiving the ball from DeJuan Jones on the left side of the field and unleashing an unstoppable shot in off the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

The tie was short-lived, as the Red Bulls responded with a goal just three minutes later. Caden Clark's quick flick towards goal found Fabio, whose imperfect touch was no issue for the close range finish.

That goal did not truly disrupt the Revolution's rhythm, and they again began the search for an equalizer. Their efforts were eventually rewarded, scoring in the 84th minute. The always reliable Carles Gil took a freekick from the left side of the pitch, swinging the ball into the box. Brandon Bye met the ball and scored on a header from close range.